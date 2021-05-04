BOISE — The Idaho House late Tuesday passed all three bills authorizing federal aid to help the state’s struggling child care industry, sending the long-stalled measures to the Senate.
“It’s really important for our low-income families to be able to return to the workforce,” Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, the bills’ sponsor, told the House. “We can’t afford to lose any more of those child care facilities. … This has really become probably the tightest sticking point in the state, really, for our state workforce to return to work."
The funds had been stalled for much of the legislative session, prompting concerned child care providers and parents, many with babies, toddlers or young kids in tow, to fill the Capitol rotunda and gather with strollers on the Capitol steps on Monday to urge lawmakers to approve the funds. Day care centers across the Treasure Valley closed for the day to focus on getting the message to lawmakers.
Two of the bills, authorizing $96 million in aid from the American Rescue Plan Act, were just introduced in the Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee on Tuesday morning, where they passed, 17-2.
“There was a lot of folks in the building yesterday,” said Rep. Colin Nash, D-Boise. “I just want to thank this committee for listening to them.”
All three bills still need Senate passage and the governor's signature to become law.
The three are:
• HB 395, which passed the House 38-27, authorizing $70 million next year in one-time federal child care aid from the American Rescue Plan Act to stabilize Idaho’s child care industry.
• HB 400, authorizing another $36 million in ARPA funds for block grants to support programs that support kids age 5-13 such as the Boys & Girls Club, 4-H and the YMCA.
• HB 369, the long-stalled budget for the Welfare Division of the state Department of Health & Welfare, which includes $34 million in COVID-19 aid that Congress approved in December to continue funding child care grants through Dec. 31 to aid the struggling industry. It passed 38-27.
In the joint budget committee, the only “no” votes came from Reps. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, and Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird.
Nate clashed with Rep. Rick Youngblood, R-Nampa, in the JFAC meeting when Nate gave a speech opposing accepting any ARPA funds, a theme he’s been repeating this year; at that point, the committee was considering $2.9 million in ARPA funds awarded to Idaho to help homeless Idaho children impacted by COVID-19.
Nate decried federal debt, saying, “We’re spending money we don’t have. … Idaho can lead the way on this issue and say, ‘Enough is enough.’ Our federal government is out of control. Inflation is coming. Our entire Idaho delegation voted against the ARPA bill and now we’re spending half a billion dollars.”
According to legislative budget figures, Idaho’s total benefit from ARPA over the next five years is $5.3 billion, but that figure includes $2.1 billion in funds that flow outside of state government, such as stimulus checks sent directly to Idaho residents and various federal tax credits and exemptions.
Youngblood, JFAC co-chairman, said, “We don’t make the decisions that happen in D.C., those decisions are made, and I know that our four delegates voted against the ARPA funds, but the funds were approved, they came to Idaho, they are here.”
“I had a wonderful conversation last Thursday night with our good Sen. Risch, who told me that I could quote him,” Youngblood said. “He said, ‘Rep. Youngblood, use the ARPA funds, take them, and use it to the best of Idaho’s ability for short and long term needs.’ Just period. He said, ‘If you send those dollars back, they will not go into the Treasury, period.’ So I’m not going to tell my 18-year-old grandson who graduates this year that hey, D.C. voted to send money to Idaho, but we decided we were going to make a point and send it back to the Treasury so they could send it to California and New York. Even an 18-year-old can figure that out. So those funds need to be used for the best for Idaho.”
Nate stayed silent when the committee debated the ARPA funds for child care.
Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, said, “These child care facilities and day cares are so important for our workforce in Idaho. People can’t go back to work if they don’t have child care in place.”
Two hundred and twenty Idaho child-care businesses have closed permanently in the past year due to economic stresses tied to the COVID-19 pandemic, including many in rural Idaho.