BOISE — Two emergency bills aimed at changing the rules for the May primary election passed the House Monday amid intense debate, including one that barely squeaked through on a 36-32 vote.
That measure, HB 439, would forbid unaffiliated voters from signing up as party members at the polls on Election Day and voting in the closed GOP primary. Instead, they’d have to affiliate with a party by March 11, which is less than a month away, in order to cast a GOP primary ballot on May 17.
“Now everyone will have the same deadline,” Rep. Doug Okuniewicz, R-Hayden, the bill’s House sponsor, told the House.
March 11, the end of the candidate filing period, is the same deadline that voters already affiliated with another political party have to switch before the May primary. But current law gives voters who aren’t affiliated with any party more leeway.
Nearly a third of Idaho’s registered voters are unaffiliated; as of Jan. 1, the figure was more than 310,000.
The other emergency election bill that passed Monday, HB 547, would impose criminal penalties for delivering or conveying someone else’s absentee ballot, targeting a practice sponsor Rep. Mike Moyle calls “ballot harvesting.” He says that occurs when someone collects ballots for partisan gain, though he said that hasn’t occurred in Idaho.
That bill passed, 53-15; both measures now move to the Senate, where they’d need to clear a Senate committee, pass the full Senate, and receive the governor’s signature to become law.
The unaffiliated voters bill drew opposition from 20 House Republicans and all 12 House Democrats, though it narrowly passed.
“If you look at how many unaffiliated voters there are in the state of Idaho, I think that we are making a mistake to close that door that quickly,” argued Rep. Lori McCann, R-Lewiston.
Rep. Matthew Bundy, R-Mountain Home, a high school teacher, said he works with students right as they turn 18. “They want to go register to vote, and they’re new in the process,” he said. “A lot of them, simply because it’s the first time they’ve ever registered, will register as unaffiliated.”
If voters don’t check any box for a party, they’re automatically registered as unaffiliated.
But under the bill, those new voters would be prevented from casting ballots in the closed Republican primary this year, unless they change their party affiliation before even knowing who will be on each party’s ballot as the filing period closes.
“We have people who are learning,” Bundy told the House. “We want people to vote. We want to give people access to the ballot.”
Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, said, “I respectfully disagree with the idea that we’re disenfranchising someone just because they don’t know who all the particular candidates are. … If an individual is unsure about whether they align with the values of that party platform, then they may not be the right voter to be selecting the candidate to represent those values. … Those individuals … who align with the values of the party are affiliated.”
Opponents on both sides of the aisle said some people are unaffiliated because they vote on the person, not the party, and the bill could block them from voting their conscience.
“I'm not afraid for the unaffiliated to join the Idaho primary any more than I'm afraid an Optimist will join the Kiwanis,” said Rep. Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls.
McCann, debating for a second time, said, “If this is taking effect immediately, folks, we have to remember that 310,000 approximately people will have 18 days to know about this law, to understand what it says, and to choose their party if they choose to vote. … That’s not a lot of time.”
Rep. Greg Chaney, a Republican from Caldwell, said the bill runs counter to what political parties should do, “which is get as big a base as possible.” He said someone could be prevented from voting in the primary simply because they forgot to “check a box” on their voter registration form.
The anti-“ballot harvesting” bill passed by a bigger margin; it makes it a crime for someone to convey another person's mail-in ballot unless they are a household member or relative. Delivering 10 or more ballots to the post office on behalf of other people would be a felony under the bill; delivering fewer would be a misdemeanor.
The bill “tries to make it clear that we don't like cheaters,” Moyle told his fellow lawmakers on the House floor.
“In Idaho voting should be easy, but in Idaho cheating should be hard,” he said.
But opponents said the bill would criminalize good deeds and potentially violate the federal Americans with Disabilities Act by preventing disabled and homebound residents from getting help to vote from personal aides or health care workers.
There already are several Idaho laws that criminalize illegal voting and election interference, said Rep. Colin Nash, D-Boise. He read from a letter from the Idaho Council on Disabilities opposing the bill, saying it could infringe on the voting rights of people with disabilities.
Three House Republicans joined all 12 House Democrats in voting against the bill.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.