BOISE — After nearly two hours of debate, the House Education Committee has voted 10-5 to reject all of Idaho’s content standards for schools, including for English/language arts, math and science.
The move doesn't become effective unless the Senate Education Committee concurs; it's expressed little interest in moving that direction. In four of the past five years, the Legislature has held extensive hearings on school science standards, after some lawmakers objected to how they addressed climate change. Two years ago, House committee members sought to remove several climate change references from the science standards, but the Senate declined.
Wednesday morning's vote went several steps further, dumping all state content standards.
Backers of the move on the committee, led by Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, said they wanted to dump "Common Core." The standards are referred to by the state as the Idaho Core standards; while based on the "common core" that seeks to standardize grade-level teaching so students can transfer from one district or state to another, Idaho's standards were developed by Idaho educators after extensive hearings over several years.
"We have not had our test scores go up like they were supposed to, we have a lot of very confused kids, we have frustrated parents who cannot help their kids," Boyle argued. "It is time to pitch these out, find something that actually does work for kids so they can learn, the parents can help them."
Though the move, if it took effect, would leave the state with no content standards for what students should learn in each grade level, Boyle said the state Board of Education could just pass a temporary rule to reimpose them while it began the process of setting new standards.
"By rejecting them, we are sending a clear message to the state board to please revisit this, take a serious look," Boyle said.
The “no” votes came from two Republicans and three Democrats; the two Republicans were the committee’s chairman, Rep. Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls, and vice chair, Rep. Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth.
The three Democratic committee members voting "no" were Reps. John McCrostie, D-Boise, who made his own, unsuccessful motion to approve the rules as-is; Chris Abernathy, D-Pocatello; and Steve Berch, D-Boise.
Berch noted that the committee held three days of hearings, and drew extensive testimony, with educators overwhelmingly backing the current standards. While some parents objected to the idea of "common core," he said, that's "certainly not a reason to throw this out the door."
Rep. Gayann DeMordaunt, R-Eagle, said student test scores have "flat-lined" since standards were adopted, and she hears from other parents that they struggle to help their children with their homework. "I’m not sure that we could do worse, but we certainly owe it to our students and to the citizens of Idaho to do better," DeMordaunt said.
She joined Reps. Paul Shepherd, R-Riggins; Boyle; Ron Mendive, R-Coeur d'Alene; Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley; Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls; Bill Goesling, R-Moscow; Gary Marshall, R-Idaho Falls; Jerald Raymond, R-Menan; and Tony Wisniewski, R-Post Falls, in voting to reject the standards.
It was the second consecutive day that the House panel had the content standards on its agenda. On Tuesday, they didn’t get to them, instead voting along party lines to delete all the state’s standards, 300 pages worth, for teacher certification and teacher preparation programs at Idaho’s colleges and universities.
Rep. Marshall pushed for that move, citing his experience at Brigham Young University-Idaho; the certification standards concern what Idaho teacher-preparation programs are required to teach to adequately prepare teachers, including those going through alternative routes to certification. Marshall is a retired college professor who helped establish the College of Education at BYU-Idaho, which has struggled to meet these standards. In December 2018, Idaho Education News reported that some of the college's elementary teacher candidates must take additional classes, after state officials determined some of the Rexburg private college's endorsement coursework fell short of state requirements.