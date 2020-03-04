BOISE – The House State Affairs Committee agreed unanimously on Wednesday to introduce new legislation proposed by Rep. Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, to amend the Idaho Public Records Act to add several new exemptions for public officials and legislators.
The substantive changes proposed in the bill are:
• A public official’s personal notes would be exempted from release as long as they weren’t shared with any other person or entity, even if they’re about the formation of public policy or the administration of public business. This would apply to all types of public officials in the state, including the governor.
• Personal communications between legislators “that does not relate to the conduct or administration of the public’s business” would be exempted from disclosure. Because the Idaho Public Records Act is content-based, meaning records are considered public if the content in them relates to public business – even if they’re sent on private devices or through private email accounts – those personal messages already are exempt by definition. But this adds a specific exemption in the law, specific to legislators. Blanksma said, “This means that if I want to go to lunch with someone, then I can make those lunch plans and it’s not necessarily a public record, because it’s not public business.”
• In communications sent to legislators, including emails, “personally identifying information relating to a private citizen,” such as name and email address, would be exempted from disclosure. “This also allows for privacy when communicating with your constituents,” Blanksma said. “Constituents for the most part are fairly unaware that their information is public record. And so I think we need to do some protections there, because oftentimes our constituents are discussing some fairly personal details with us.”
The bill states, “As used in this subsection, ‘private citizen’ does not include a lobbyist registered with the office of the secretary of state, a public official, or an individual who is communicating on behalf of an organization.” It adds that “public official,” in this reference, excludes “elected or appointed members of the Idaho Legislature and legislative staff.” So it seems to say that the names and contact information of legislators and legislative staff members would have to be redacted from all communications to legislators released through public records requests, including those about public business.
"That was not the intent,' Blanksma said after the meeting. "If we need to clarify it, we will."
• The current exemption for “RS’s,” or draft legislation that’s not yet been taken up in a public legislative committee meeting, would be expanded to include “requests for research or analysis submitted to the legislative services office by a member of the Idaho legislature and any documents related to such request.” Although the current exemption for draft legislation ends as soon as the legislation becomes public, or earlier if the sponsor releases the documents, it’s not clear from the bill language whether that’s true of the additions or not. Blanksma told the committee, “This is for drafting purposes, so that you can actually have a draft and have interaction with LSO and work your ideas out before they become public record.”
Blanksma said that's designed so lawmakers "feel like they're in a free environment to discuss things." She said, "There's no intent to hide anything."
• The bill also adds specific exemptions for work papers related to legislative audits or performance evaluations prior to the release of the audit or performance evaluation; that matches longstanding practice.
• In addition, the bill requires that all future public records requests, to any state or local governmental entity in Idaho, include more specificity, including a “specific date range for when the records sought were created,” and “sufficient detail to enable the public body to locate such records with reasonable effort.”
Blanksma told the committee, “This is just to tighten down exactly what people are asking for, because with the really broad language that’s sometimes submitted for records requests it becomes more expensive for people to try to comply with them. So this is to try to make it very clear exactly what people are requesting.”
As soon as Blanksma had outlined the draft bill to the committee, Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, moved to introduce it. The motion carried on a unanimous voice vote, clearing the way for a full hearing on the bill.
In the bill’s fiscal note, Blanksma wrote, “These changes should result in an overall decrease in workload as requests become more well defined and thus create subsequent savings to the general fund.”