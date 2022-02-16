BOISE — Legislation to allow Powerball to remain legal in Idaho cleared the House State Affairs Committee on Wednesday, aimed at allowing the popular high-jackpot game to continue to be offered by the Idaho Lottery even after its planned expansion into parts of Australia and the United Kingdom.
The same committee last year rejected the idea, jeopardizing the future of the game that generates millions each year for schools and state buildings in Idaho, over concerns about things like gun rights in other nations.
This year’s bill, unlike last year’s, only authorizes expansion to Australia and the United Kingdom, and requires “affirmative action by the Legislature” before any other expansion elsewhere of joint lottery games. Last year’s bill just opened it up, allowing multi-state and multi-jurisdiction games to go beyond the U.S. and Canada and include other locations.
“These are some pretty friendly nations — I think that’s a material difference,” said Rep. Chris Mathias, D-Boise.
Substitute Rep. Paige Armstrong, filling in for husband Rep. Randy Armstrong, R-Inkom, noted that she’s the chair of the Marsh Valley school board, and her district got $100,000 in lottery funds last year, including $80,000 to make sorely needed HVAC repairs. “Is there a plan, if this doesn’t pass, other than voter levies to replace the money … that would go to schools?” she asked.
Misty Swanson, executive director of the Idaho School Boards Association, who testified in favor of the bill, HB 607, said, “The plan would have to be either levies, or if those don’t pass, it would be schools just would not be fixed.”
Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, said, “This state could properly fund school buildings directly from our budget, and we don’t do that. It’s sad to me that we have to rely on gimmicks and gambling.”
He said he was concerned that the bill would allow “expanding our government into international affairs,” and moved to hold it until March 7, after the Idaho Lottery has its next meeting to finalize a new contract for Powerball, so he could review that before voting on the bill.
Rep. Rod Furniss, R-Rigby, then made an amended substitute motion to send the bill to the full House without recommendation. Furniss’ motion passed on a voice vote.
He noted testimony from Idaho retailers, including an eastern Idaho fuel supplier, Matt Berry of Berry Oil, and Charlie Jones, owner of 65 Stinker stores in Idaho that have 600 employees, strongly in favor of the bill. The business owners said the big lottery jackpots draw customers into stores, where they also purchase fuel and other items.
“I’m not in favor of gambling,” Furniss said. “I know that a lot of businesses rely on this, and we’re not going to stop gambling if we get rid of Powerball. … I don’t see this is an expansion of government at all. I just see it as an expansion of Powerball.”
For HB 607 to become law, it still would have to pass the full House, clear a Senate committee, pass the full Senate and receive the governor’s signature.
Powerball is one of three multi-state games Idaho offers through its state lottery; the others are Mega Millions and Lucky for Life, in which winners win $365,000 a year for life. Idaho was one of the first states to join Powerball in the 1990s; it has since grown to include 45 states, two U.S. territories and Washington, D.C., along with several Canadian provinces.
Idaho lottery officials last year said Powerball alone generates about $28 million in sales annually in the state, with schools receiving about $14 million per year. Money generated from Powerball ticket sales is held in trust until there’s a winner. The addition of two new countries and more players is expected to increase jackpot sizes.
Powerball is operated by the Multi State Lottery Association. Tickets cost $3. The current jackpot is now $20 million, after a $183 million jackpot was won on Monday, according to the Idaho Lottery’s website. Idaho’s biggest Powerball winner to date was Brad Duke of Star, who won $220 million in 2005; Holly Lahti of Rathdrum won $190 million from Mega Millions in 2011.
Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, who led last year’s opposition, questioned Wednesday how the multi-jurisdiction lottery could operate despite time zone differences.
Jeff Anderson, Idaho Lottery director, responded, “Everything is based on East Coast time, which is where the numbers are drawn, at a studio in Florida. And time zones really don’t matter. What matters is what are the results from the random drawing that is conducted.”
Because Powerball players select numbers and the winners are the player or players who picked the right numbers, expanding the game doesn’t change the odds of winning, Anderson explained; it just boosts the jackpots. If more than one player picks all the same winning numbers, they split the jackpot.
Jones, the Stinker Stations owner, concurred. “The chances of winning are astronomically against you,” he told the committee, but people still are willing to take the risk for a $3 ticket that could win them hundreds of millions.
Scott said she didn’t believe the chance of winning wouldn’t go down if there are more players. “If you’ve got more people buying tickets your chances are less, that’s just common sense,” she said. “It just doesn’t make sense to me.”
She said, “Why are we going to expand this for the government outside of our country? It just seems crazy.”
Testifying against the bill was Jonathan Krutz, director of Stop Predatory Gambling Idaho. He said money spent on lottery tickets is “not buying cars, it’s not buying dishwashers,” and is “coming disproportionately from disadvantaged Idahoans.”
Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, the bill’s lead sponsor, said he’s no fan of gambling, but a state lottery is specifically authorized in the Idaho Constitution. “This is a voluntary tax,” he said. “People choose to pay it, or they do not choose to pay it.”