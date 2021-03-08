BOISE — Though public testimony ran more than 2-1 against it, a House committee on Monday advanced Senate-passed legislation to sharply increase the hurdles to qualify a voter initiative for the Idaho ballot, saying the move will protect rural voices.
Hari Osborne, of Sagle, testifying remotely, asked the committee, “Why all the effort to prevent things from getting on the ballot? I don’t understand that. It certainly seems undemocratic.”
Rep. Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens, said the nation has “a republican form of government, not a democracy,” and said, “Other states here in the West are controlled politically by large cities, and we just cannot allow that here in Idaho.”
The House State Affairs committee approved SB 1110 on a straight party-line vote, 12-2. All Republicans on the panel voted in favor of the bill, which would require signatures from 6% of registered voters in each of Idaho’s 35 legislative districts to qualify a voter initiative for the ballot, instead of 6% from 18 of the 35 districts as under current law. The panel’s two minority Democrats voted against it.
The vote came after a public hearing in which 23 people testified, including seven in favor and 16 opposed, before the committee ran out of time for testimony. Asked by Rep. Chris Mathias, D-Boise, committee Chair Brent Crane, R-Nampa, said roughly 97 people signed up to testify on the controversial bill.
Among them was Lori Gibson Banducci, of McCall, who said, “This talk about inclusivity and giving everybody a voice is just a smokescreen. I think what the Legislature is trying to do here is just take all the power for itself.”
Bryan Searle, of Shelley, a farmer who said he represents the Idaho Farm Bureau, testified in support of the bill. “I view this as an opportunity to have everyone’s voice across this great state heard. I think we all deserve that right in every legislative district,” he said. He noted concern over a Colorado initiative on reintroducing wolves, and said he thought that showed rural voices aren’t represented well enough in the initiative process.
Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, moved to hold the bill in committee, saying under the bill, “One district is going to have a veto power over the implementation of the initiative process. This isn’t necessary. Only one has passed in 18 years. I think that’s about right.”
That was the Medicaid expansion initiative in 2018, which passed with support from 61% of Idaho voters.
“The people take precedence over government, as set up by our Idaho Constitution,” Gannon said, “so I hope the committee would vote to hold this bill.”
Rep. Karey Hanks, R-St. Anthony, made a substitute motion to send the bill to the full House with a recommendation that it “do pass,” and her motion carried.
Mathias said, “My concern is that by doing that we will simply render this right unexercisable by people who don’t have a lot of money.”
Sen. Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens, the bill’s lead sponsor, said with Idaho’s current population distribution, theoretically, all the required signatures under current law could be collected in just four counties. “Now, that’s not happened,” he said, “but that’s possible, because there are 18 districts in those four counties.”
“What this means to me is that all policy that comes through the initiative is inclusive of all Idahoans in all the different districts in the state,” he said.
Idaho lawmakers passed even more restrictive initiative legislation two years ago, seeking to require signatures from 10% of registered voters in 32 legislative districts while cutting the signature-gathering period from 18 months to six months, but Gov. Brad Little vetoed it. Little hasn’t said whether he would veto the current bill, but he hinted that might happen during a virtual Q-and-A with the Idaho Press Club last week, when he suggested lawmakers look at his reasoning behind the earlier veto.
The bill moves to the full House for its final debate and vote. If it passes there, it’d go to the governor’s desk.