BOISE — An Idaho House committee voted 10-2 Monday in favor of legislation to prohibit mask mandates statewide, at any level of government.
The vote followed a hearing in which most of those testifying backed the move. Some of those who spoke cited the Bible; one sang “America the Beautiful.” Several said they or people they know can’t wear masks because of past trauma or emotional or anxiety issues.
The bill, proposed by Rep. Karey Hanks, R-St. Anthony, now moves to the full House for debate. To become law, it would need to pass there, clear a Senate committee, pass the full Senate and receive the governor’s signature.
“If people were dying in the streets, we would not need government mandates,” Hanks told the House State Affairs Committee. “So this bill puts Legislature into the middle of the decision-making process.”
“Wearing masks creates a false sense of security,” Hanks said. “So this … returns us to common sense.”
The version of the bill the committee approved on Monday wasn’t HB 281, the one Hanks originally proposed. Instead, she asked the committee to hold HB 281, and instead both introduce and send to the full House without further hearing a new version of it, which Hanks said includes exemptions for hospitals and medical facilities. Rep. Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens, made that motion and it passed. The only two “no” votes came from the two minority Democrats on the panel.
A few people testified against the bill, including Dave Krick, owner of Bittercreek and Red Feather in downtown Boise, who said Boise’s mask mandate “allowed us to keep our business open.”
Theresa Vawter of Boise told the committee, “When did Idahoans become so soft? This is a cloth mask, and if you wear it, you are helping prevent the spread of an infectious disease that has killed half a million Americans, OK? … People need to toughen up, frankly. It’s not fun to wear a mask, but do it — you are preventing the spread of an infectious disease.”
A January report in the National Academy of Sciences’ official journal said the bulk of evidence indicates that mask wearing reduces transmissibility of the coronavirus.
Among those in support of the proposal was Sarah Rivera of Caldwell, who said she has a painful cyst in her neck that she would like to get removed. “They won’t take it out, I can’t even get surgery because I won’t put on a mask and they won’t let me in surgery without a mask,” she told the committee.
Amy Hansen, in tears, said she was placed on medical leave a day after she started a job in February at the Idaho State Department of Agriculture because a contractor she had to work for objected to her wearing a face shield instead of a mask, which she said she has a doctor’s excuse for because of her “severe generalized anxiety disorder.”
Lorna Mitson of Boise said, “The ability to choose what risk to take needs to fall to the parents and children, not the health department. … I beg you to set our children free and say yes to HB 281 or its substitute, and send it to the floor with a do-pass recommendation.”
Others spoke against mask mandates at private businesses, but the bill wouldn’t affect those. Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, the committee chairman, said, “I don’t think there’s anything in the legislation that would prevent a business from putting in a mask mandate if they chose to. … It’s their business, they have the right to establish the rules to their business.”
Several of those testifying objected to children being required to wear masks while attending public schools. Jonathan Evans told the committee, “People are waking up and realizing that this is just a bunch of crap.”
Susie Gilman of Sandpoint said she and her young son, Tate, drove eight hours to come to Boise to testify in favor of the bill. “This means a lot to us,” she said. “We moved from California in August to get away from the madness, the sheer madness that’s happening there. … North Idaho is amazing. But being in Boise, this is no different than Los Angeles. ... There are zombies walking around here with the masks on. … We almost couldn’t check into our hotel.”
Tate told the committee, “Some of my friends at school also do not like masks and itch on their chin from wearing a mask, and I hope this bill passes.”
The new version of the bill hadn’t yet been assigned a bill number by the end of the day on Monday.