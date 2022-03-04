BOISE — Nampa Rep. Bruce Skaug’s bill to make it a felony to provide gender-affirming medical treatment, including hormones, to anyone under 18 cleared a House committee on a party-line vote Friday, after a hearing that included wrenching testimony against it from young Idahoans, along with opposition from the Idaho Medical Association.
“The years before I was given access to gender-affirming health care were the worst years of my life, and I’m not convinced I would be alive today if I didn’t have it available to me,” a young man named Calvin, now a freshman at Boise State University, told the committee. “Gender dysphoria is real and clinically recognized.”
A young woman named Eve told the lawmakers, “I am a 16-year-old trans girl who has lived in Boise, Idaho my whole life. I have struggled with gender dysphoria for as long as I can remember, and as I got closer and closer to puberty, my mental state kept getting worse and worse. It had gotten to a point where I had planned on killing myself if I had to go through male puberty. The only reason that I am still alive today is because I was able to get the care that I needed,” including hormone treatment starting two years ago. “My mental state has improved astronomically since then, and I have become more comfortable with myself in my own body.”
She told the committee, “By voting yes on HB 675, you are voting to kill me and other kids just like me.”
Skaug, an attorney and first-term lawmaker, said, “This bill is about protecting children and about adults who harm them. … This is not a bill to take away treatment for these children that have gender dysphoria, it’s a bill to get proper treatment and to prevent them from lifelong, permanent decisions that will make them sterile and mutilate their bodies.”
That treatment should consist of “counseling and talk therapy,” Skaug said.
His bill, HB 675, amends the current state law that makes female genital mutilation a felony, expanding it to apply the same felony penalties to doctors treating either males or females under age 18 with either hormones or surgery to alter their gender.
Andrew Perkins, an Idaho resident since 2005, told the committee he’s a father of five kids. “I have children who would probably not be here if this bill were passed, they would not be healthy,” he said. “I understand the moral and religious undertones to this bill and what it’s trying to enforce, that gender is binary. That’s what I was raised, what I would have said five years ago, and I would have said, ‘Ok, that’s a good bill.’ Experience with the transgender community … has taught me otherwise.”
“At the very least, I ask that hormone therapy be removed from this bill,” Perkins said. “It’s going to do harm by being passed.”
Those testifying in favor of the bill included two out-of-state anti-transgender activists, Erin Brewer of Utah and Clifton Francis “Billy” Burleigh of Lompoc, Calif.; a California father who had to be cut off as he spoke beyond his allotted time about his anger at his ex-wife for her actions in regard to their son’s treatment; and Dr. Quentin Van Meter, an Atlanta-based doctor and president of an anti-LGBT organization called the American College of Pediatricians.
Dr. William Malone, an adolescent and adult endocrinologist from Twin Falls, said he wasn’t taking a position for or against the bill, but spoke critically of the prescribing of hormones to children for gender issues. Malone acknowledged that national physician organizations support the treatments in question, but he said those societies, including the American Medical Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics, have been “ideologically captured.”
Susie Keller, CEO of the Idaho Medical Association, said HB 675 would criminalize “otherwise legal and evidence-based medical care … that is not experimental. A physician who follows guidelines from a national medical specialty organization could be charged with a felony with up to life in prison as a punishment.”
Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, said, “I don’t think the Idaho Medical Association has been captured by ideologues. I think it is broad-based and represents nearly all physicians in Idaho, and they have expressed their opposition.”
Rep. Chris Mathias, D-Boise, said, “The most helpful thing that we can do for these kids is to stop doing things like this,” sparking applause in the hearing room. Committee Chairman Brent Crane, R-Nampa, a co-sponsor of the bill, shushed the crowd.
The bill now moves to the full House with a recommendation from the committee that it "do pass."