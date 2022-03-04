BOISE — After intense debate, the Idaho House on Friday narrowly passed Gov. Brad Little's workforce housing initiative, which seeks to tap $50 million in federal aid funds from the American Rescue Plan Act for gap financing for development of affordable housing in Idaho.
The bill, HB 701, passed on a 37-31 vote and now heads to senators for consideration. It sets up the program through the Idaho Housing & Finance Association but doesn't allocate the funds; lawmakers still must approve an appropriation bill for that.
Opponents, all of whom were House Republicans, decried the plan, saying it's not a proper role for government, warning of the "World Economic Forum's agenda" and “financial slavery,” and lamenting federal debt.
Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, said, "This is one of the worst bills I’ve seen this legislative session. It is massively increasing our dependence on the federal government."
Said Rep. John Vander Woude, R-Nampa, "There is a solution for affordable housing: Pay your workers more."
Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, compared the proposal to Seattle’s moves to convert empty hotels into emergency homeless shelters, and said, "Is this something you want in your communities?”
Scott told the House, “This is something that should be done in the private sector," and said, “What this structure is setting up is the pathway for agendas to come through our executive branch into our state to set up ‘smart cities.’ … Private-public partnerships, if any of you listen to Glenn Beck who came and visited our Capitol a couple of weeks ago, he shared some of the concerns about environmental, social and governance scoring and the World Economic Forum’s agenda, this is exactly what’s happening through what we are setting up here in this state.”
House GOP Caucus Chair Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, the bill's sponsor, said, “This is not government housing, this is not socialism, this is not Marxism, this is not any ‘ism’ that we’re going to pull out on the floor today. What this is, is last-mile dollars,” to “put developers over the edge so they can finance these projects.” She noted that the bill sets aside 20% of the funds for rural Idaho and has a sunset, or expiration date, of Dec. 31, 2026.
Rep. Codi Galloway, R-Boise, said, “I don’t deny that there’s a housing problem in Idaho, we all know that.” But she urged House members to defeat the bill, saying, “This isn’t helping necessarily the poor people. … This is setting up a fund for workers. And that’s opening a gate that I’m not sure is the proper role of government. … Why not the employers? Do they have a role in this, in helping the workforce have housing?”
"We need to make sure we’re not expanding our role in government and solving a problem that’s really not ours to solve," Galloway said.
Rep. Joe Palmer, R-Meridian, said he agreed with much of what Galloway said, but supports the bill. "This money’s coming," he said. "We’d just as well spend it in Idaho as in another state, because that’s what’s going to happen."
Rep. Karey Hanks, R-St. Anthony, said, “This is morally and ethically wrong to accept the ARPA money and I refuse to do so.”
Blanksma said as far as federal ARPA funds, “The federal government already slid the credit card. … They saddled us with the debt, we have the bill, and we’re going to have to pay it.” Given that, she said, "The funding source that is proposed is ARPA dollars because they are available to do this. ... This is not my favorite bill, but this is a good bill. ... This is a good use of those ARPA dollars if we choose to fund them."
Rep. Tony Wisniewski, R-Post Falls, invoked slave ships and “financial slavery,” drawing an objection from Rep. Chris Mathias, D-Boise, the House’s only Black member, who said enslavement of his ancestors had nothing to do with the housing bill.
To become law, the bill must still clear a Senate committee, pass the full Senate and receive the governor’s signature.