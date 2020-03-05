BOISE — Amid an ongoing dispute between the Idaho House and state Treasurer Julie Ellsworth over office space in the state Capitol, the House on Thursday killed the budget for her office for next year on a 28-38 vote.
The budget came to $1.4 million in state general funds, a 1.3% decrease from this year; and $4.4 million in total funds, a 0.7% increase.
“It was just a spontaneous reaction," said House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, when he was asked about the vote not long afterward.
Among those voting “no” on the budget were all four members of the House GOP leadership. Ellsworth is a former member of House Republican leadership herself; she served as majority caucus chair when she was a state representative. She served in the House for 12 years before being elected state treasurer in 2018.
There was no debate or explanation for the House majority’s opposition to the budget before the vote, but the Legislature and Ellsworth are currently facing off in court over House GOP leaders’ demand she vacate her Capitol first floor offices to allow room for new offices for House members, and Ellsworth’s staunch refusal.
Although all senators have private offices in the Capitol during the annual three-month legislative sessions, House members who don’t chair a committee or serve in leadership have just cubicle space in the Capitol’s basement. The original plans for renovating the Capitol called for private offices for all lawmakers, until then-Gov. Butch Otter demanded that new underground wings be reduced from two stories to a single story, reducing available office space.
Ellsworth, in a tart statement issued shortly after the vote, said, "We are unaware of any issues concerning our maintenance budget, since this year's budget request followed the governor's recommended holdback and saves taxpayer dollars. Not one member of the House came and discussed any concerns with this budget. I would encourage them to reach out to my staff and me. We are in our Capitol offices all year long.”
House Republican Caucus Chair Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, issued a response on behalf of the caucus late Thursday afternoon, saying, “The House Republican Caucus is committed to being responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars. The Treasurer’s budget, like the Soil Conservation budget, looked to have room to be more fiscally conservative. Today’s vote was a reset and review, and we can assure the Treasurer and other departments, that all budgets will be set by the end of the session.”
Earlier, the House had passed the budget for the Idaho Soil & Water Conservation Commission, but then reconsidered and killed it, amid anger from some House members over a lawsuit the commission filed against a local district in Franklin County. That district’s manager, Lyla Dettmer, was convicted on two felony charges of forgery last year, after an investigation revealed that she forged signatures and made other misrepresentations in order to improperly garner close to $160,000 from the state commission for the local district.
The state commission sued the Franklin Soil & Water Conservation District, seeking to recover the funds. The district, Dettmer, and the district’s board members all were named in the lawsuit, along with the Idaho Counties Risk Management Program, or ICRMP, which insures the district and its board members.
In a statement issued Wednesday, the state commission said, “The ISWCC didn’t choose lightly to litigate. We chose to sue in order to recover public funds ineligibly distributed to Franklin that should have been distributed to Idaho’s 49 other conservation districts.”
The House’s vote to kill the state commission’s budget came on Feb. 27. The budget reflected a 2.1% cut in state general funds below this year’s level to $2.7 million; in total funds, it showed a 10.3% cut to $3.1 million.
Lawmakers can’t adjourn for the year without setting a balanced budget for the state, including all agencies. So that means the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, which earlier held hearings before setting both of these budgets, will have to reconvene and write new budget bills for both the Soil & Water Conservation Commission and the state Treasurer.