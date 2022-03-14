BOISE — Idahoans will remain with three-month contraceptive prescription maximums rather than a six-month supply, after a bill aiming to increase access to birth control was shot down on the House floor.
SB 1260, which would allow a longer prescription period for birth control, passed through the Senate and a House committee, but was killed in the House on Monday with an overwhelming “no” vote, failing 24-44.
Rep. Brooke Green, D-Boise, introduced the bill on the House floor after Sen. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, sponsored it in the Senate.
Wintrow did not expect the amount of no votes the bill got, she said afterward, as she worked with insurance companies and pro-life groups to make sure the language in the bill encompassed all the issues she’s run into in the past.
“This bill has a chastity belt on it,” Wintrow said. “If the House members want to prevent abortion, this is the number one way to do it. What this is about is men controlling women’s bodies once again.”
After working on this bill for the fourth time to accommodate concerns, Wintrow said she is exhausted. She had spoken to the insurance companies to ensure they were at least neutral with the passage of the bill. Some said a year-long prescription was too much, so Wintrow shortened it. The pro-life groups she worked with wanted to exclude emergency contraception from the bill, which she did.
For the bill to still not pass after addressing so many concerns, Wintrow said, is ridiculous.
Rep. Laurie Lickley, R-Jerome, said during the debate that she is pro-life, and this would address unwanted pregnancies.
Others, like Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, said he was frantically communicating with pro-life groups that did not support the bill. He did not specify why.
“I can’t imagine that the pro-life groups are in favor of this bill,” said Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard.
In the same day, the House voted to pass SB 1309, which would allow family members to sue medical professionals who perform an abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected.
“The irony has not escaped me,” Wintrow said.
Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, said it’s a regulation that forces insurance companies to provide something more than they currently offer, even though Wintrow had communicated with them when drafting the legislation.
“It’s taking away the freedom that we’ve talked about, the business relationship, and we shouldn’t get involved,” Nate said.
However, current state law is what prohibits insurers or prescribers from offering longer-term prescriptions. The bill would allow them that option.
Wintrow said she has emails with pro-life groups that prove how much she worked to adhere to their concerns.
“In the end, this thing’s lit up like a Christmas tree,” Wintrow said. “This is so tightened down to accommodate business, to accommodate insurance, to accommodate right-to-life groups, and they still won’t vote for it. This government is about getting in the way of people and getting in the way of accessible tools to make your life better. That’s what this Legislature is about. That is the icing on the cake. It is the most clear example of government control.”