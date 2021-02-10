BOISE — The Idaho House on Wednesday rejected legislation to end the requirement that government agencies in Idaho publish official notices in the newspaper; the bill would have allowed agencies to just post the notices on their own websites instead.
The bill was killed on a 32-38 vote after spirited debate.
Freshman Rep. Jon Weber, R-Rexburg, proposed the bill, saying it would save money and “move us into the 21st century.” Weber said in his view, few people read newspapers any more, and said, "It is time that we move Idaho from this archaic way of posting public notices."
Rep. Randy Armstrong, R-Inkom, said, "This is the fifth session that I've been to and all five we've heard this bill and rejected it, and it's exactly the same bill." He said, "In Idaho there are over 900 taxing districts. … And according to this bill, you have to publish on your own website. … And if you were looking for a particular notice, you weren't really sure, you may have to search 900 different websites."
He noted that the Newspaper Association of Idaho currently operates a free, searchable statewide website of official notices published in newspapers across the state, idahopublicnotices.com.
Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, told the House, "It's not about what's best for the newspapers, I don't care. It's not about what's best for the government agency, I don't care. It's about what's best for the consumer."
"This bill takes away an independent check on government," Skaug said. "It's government that wants this bill to pass … the fox guarding the henhouse, so to speak, if you pass this bill."
Rep. Tony Wisniewski, R-Post Falls, also spoke out against the bill. "There's just so many places to look," he told the House. "There's no way for the average citizen to find those. From a cost savings standpoint there may be some benefit, but … for consumers, there's not."
Among those speaking in favor of the bill was Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, who said, "It's moving away from the Pony Express delivering mail. … The internet's been around for 20 or 30 years, and everyone is on the internet now."
Rep. Dustin Manwaring, R-Pocatello, speaking in favor of the bill, said, "Nine hundred different websites where stuff can be posted online, and the newspapers have a single aggregated website. … Well, if this passes, there's nothing that prevents them from aggregating (all 900 sites' postings) on a single website tomorrow and doing that as a public service, and frankly they should."
Several House members also noted that notices published in newspapers exist forever and can be used as evidence in court, but there's no guarantee of permanent archiving of electronic notices on agency websites.
"We have some newspapers that are over 100 years old and they still have those records," Armstrong said. "And some lawsuits go on longer or they aren’t filed here till years after some of these things happen, and by then the digital record will be completely gone."
Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, told the House, "There's lots of places in my district where there's no cellphone access, there's very limited access to the internet. And that weekly newspaper makes a huge difference. I don't disagree that technology is getting us closer, but unfortunately in Idaho, there's still places where that technology doesn't reach, and for that reason I'm going to vote against this bill."