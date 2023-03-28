BOISE — The Idaho House of Representatives on Tuesday presented and passed its response to the governor’s veto of the sweeping property tax legislation that had passed the House and Senate: a trailer bill clarifying how sales tax revenue will be distributed to ensure funding remains for transportation projects.
The bill was introduced in an early morning House Ways and Means Committee meeting, and a nearly identical version was re-introduced later that morning with slightly different wording. That afternoon, the House voted 56-11 on the trailer bill, HB 376.
Shortly afterward, the House also voted 58-12 to override the governor’s veto.
“This was good legislation when we started, when we had overwhelming support, it is still good legislation today,” Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, who presented the House’s trailer bill, said on the floor in favor of the override.
Assistant House Minority Leader Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, said she couldn’t support the trailer bill because it didn’t address the elimination of the March election for school districts that was included in the original bill.
The bill may also remove funding for the state public defense in 2024, Idaho Reports reported, as it strikes through the year 2024 in exiting code where it dictates how funding should be distributed to counties for public defense.
HB 292 would use a variety of fund sources to provide homeowner tax relief and provide money to school districts for paying off bonds and levies. One of the funding sources would include 4.5% of sales tax revenue.
It also would also increase eligibility for the circuit breaker — a tax exemption for low-income homeowners.
The House’s move takes a different approach from the Senate, which on Monday afternoon did what’s known as radiator capping, where an existing bill is replaced with completely new language. The Senate’s bill takes most of the text of HB 292 but addressed the governor’s objections, including removing the elimination of the March election date for schools, reestablishing funding that had been previously set aside for public defense but had been impacted by the original bill, and removing sales tax revenue from what’s known as the Wayfair Fund as one of the sources.
The House rejected these amendments in a party-line vote Tuesday morning. The original bill’s sponsor, Rep. David Cannon, R-Blackfoot, said the amendments were hostile and an attempt to circumvent the state’s constitutional requirement that revenue-generating bills originate in the House.
The House’s trailer bill “clarifies existing intent regarding sales tax distribution for state and local roads,” according to the statement of purpose. It ensures no less than $80 million of sales tax revenue will be distributed to transportation expansion and congestion mitigation projects, and no more than $140 million, and any sales tax revenue accrued after the $80 million is cleared will be distributed to local governments for highway projects.
In Little’s veto letter, he said HB 292 could potentially endanger several transportation projects statewide because of the prioritization of where sales tax revenue goes could impact bonding on those projects.
Monks told the committee he didn’t think the text of HB 292 would have had the negative impact on bonding.
“I don’t think that it was a problem to begin with, but in order to make sure and clarify that there’s not a problem, this particular legislation addresses that,” Monks said.
The bill does not address the issue Little had with removing the March election date for school districts, something the teacher’s union and Idaho State School Boards Association were opposed to.
“Inclusion of this provision will have a major adverse impact on our ability to serve Idaho families with quality public schools,” Little wrote in his veto letter, “because the sales tax earmarked for public schools did not include an inflator like there is for property tax relief in this bill. I do not find it reasonable to permanently eliminate an election date that has become important to so many families and local schools.”
Monks had previously said he’s opposed to the March election date for school district levies because it allows the districts to ask for more money before knowing what the Legislature appropriated for them, the Idaho Press previously reported.
“I find it interesting, very interesting, that the March date is so critical when we haven’t even set our budget,” Monks said at a March 9 committee meeting. “They have no idea how much money they’re going to get.”
The House’s trailer bill must go through the Senate to be approved.
HB 292 passed both chambers with broad support, but the different approaches to the veto may extend the length of the session. The Legislature had targeted March 24 for its final day, but more budget bills need action before lawmakers may go home. A resolution to the property tax issue is not required for ending the session, but leaders highlighted it as a priority for this year, and Senate Pro Tem Chuck Winder told the Idaho Press he doesn’t plan to go home until property tax relief is addressed.