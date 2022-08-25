Idaho House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel speaks at a press conference in the Capitol rotunda on Thursday. From left are Boise Democratic Sens. Carrie Semmelroth, Melissa Wintrow and Janie Ward-Engelking.
DEREK FARR/Idaho House & Senate Democrats, submitted photo
Rep. Megan Blanksma speaks in the House of Representatives at the Idaho Statehouse in Boise on March 16.
BOISE — Idaho House Republicans are vowing to fight a preliminary injunction partially enjoining Idaho’s abortion “trigger” law with respect to hospital emergency-room care, saying “some preborn children may die because of this injunction.”
Meanwhile, Idaho House and Senate Democrats called it a “cruel, poorly written law,” and held a press conference Thursday afternoon to call on the Legislature and the Idaho Attorney General’s office to “stop burning taxpayer dollars on groundless legal appeals.” House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, called the state’s position “legally and morally bankrupt — that women’s health does not merit protection.”
The judge’s preliminary injunction, issued Wednesday evening, only applies to emergency rooms at hospitals that receive Medicare funding, which are required by federal law to provide emergency care to patients whose health is threatened. Idaho’s abortion trigger law has no health exemption.
The law makes all abortions, at all stages of pregnancy, felonies punishable by two to five years in prison for the doctors who perform them. It permits doctors who are prosecuted to assert an “affirmative defense” against prosecution in cases of rape or incest where the doctor was provided with copy of a police report; or when the abortion was necessary to “prevent the death” of the pregnant woman from causes other than suicide.
The law, first passed in 2020, took effect Thursday statewide, except for the narrow emergency-room exemption covered by the preliminary injunction. The injunction is temporary, and will be in place while litigation proceeds in U.S. District Court in Boise. The law also is under challenge in the Idaho Supreme Court, but that court opted not to stay it from taking effect while it considers that and two related cases.
The U.S. Department of Justice sued Idaho over the law, in the first federal challenge to a state “trigger” law since the U.S. Supreme Court in June overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that established a constitutional right to abortion nationwide. Idaho’s law was “triggered” to take effect 30 days after the formal judgment was filed in that case, which is why it took effect on Thursday.
The Idaho Attorney General’s office declined to comment Thursday.
"Idahoans have a strong, shared concern for and high value on the life of Idaho’s preborn children,” said the House GOP statement, sent out by House GOP Caucus Chair Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett. “The death of even one preborn child in these circumstances is a tragedy, yet such deaths are the purpose and consequence of the current federal administration’s case against Idaho and the Idaho law. To protect the lives of as many of these children as possible, the Idaho Legislature will pursue all legal means to bring this injunction to an end as quickly as possible. The Idaho House Republican Caucus is confident that a lower or a higher appellate court will hold the federal administration’s case to be without merit."
Blanksma said House Republicans were meeting with their attorneys to discuss "what the options are going forward."
Rubel, said, “This law should never have been passed in the first place. It is an outrage that GOP legislators voted to deny a woman an abortion even where continuing the pregnancy will cause her paralysis, serious organ damage, lifelong infertility or amputation. Maybe they thought Roe would prevent it from ever taking legal effect, but in the wake of the Dobbs decision, the monster they created is coming to life and jeopardizing the lives of Idaho women.”
Idaho Family Policy Center President Blaine Conzatti said in a statement, "The trigger law is a great next step toward ensuring the legal protection of all preborn babies, but it's not our final goal. We're going to keep pushing until every preborn child, regardless of the circumstances of their conception, receives equal protection in every area of state law."
Meanwhile, Idaho Democratic Party Chair Lauren Necochea, who also is a Democratic state representative from Boise, said, “I am relieved to see the court take this step to ensure that every Idahoan receives necessary medical care in an emergency. Governor Little and Idaho’s Republican legislators were warned about the harm their extreme abortion ban would cause to patients, but they didn’t care. Under the GOP ban, a doctor can either risk prison time to provide care for a nonviable ectopic pregnancy or allow it to go untreated, causing life-threatening internal bleeding.”
Idaho’s trigger law, unlike a Texas trigger law that won a favorable preliminary ruling in federal court there a day earlier in an unrelated lawsuit filed by the state of Texas, has no exemption for cases of ectopic pregnancy or miscarriage, neither of which can result in a live birth.
Necochea said, “There is not a single Republican on the ballot this November who has stood up for our reproductive freedoms. We must vote these dangerous, extreme politicians out of office before their cruel quest for control kills Idahoans.”
The trigger law, which was SB 1385 in 2020, passed the Idaho Senate on a straight party-line vote with all Republicans in favor and all Democrats opposed. In the House, it passed 49-18; six Republicans joined Democrats in opposing it, with five of them maintaining the bill didn’t go far enough to ban abortion because of the provisions regarding rape and incest. The sixth didn’t seek reelection this year.
Gov. Brad Little signed the bill into law in March 2020.
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland praised the judge’s ruling, saying it “ensures that women in the State of Idaho can obtain the emergency medical treatment to which they are entitled under federal law. This includes abortion when that is the necessary treatment. … The Department of Justice will continue to use every tool at its disposal to defend the reproductive rights protected by federal law."