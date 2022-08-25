Support Local Journalism


BOISE — Idaho House Republicans are vowing to fight a preliminary injunction partially enjoining Idaho’s abortion “trigger” law with respect to hospital emergency-room care, saying “some preborn children may die because of this injunction.”

Meanwhile, Idaho House and Senate Democrats called it a “cruel, poorly written law,” and held a press conference Thursday afternoon to call on the Legislature and the Idaho Attorney General’s office to “stop burning taxpayer dollars on groundless legal appeals.” House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, called the state’s position “legally and morally bankrupt — that women’s health does not merit protection.”

