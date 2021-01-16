BOISE — A house fire on Lemhi Street Friday morning that killed one person started in the living room and was deemed accidental, according to the Boise Fire Department.
The fire was ignited by smoking materials and exasperated by the presence of medical oxygen, according to the department. There were also no working smoke detectors found in the home.
At 3:56 a.m. Friday, fire crews responded to reports of a fire on the 2800 block of West Lemhi Street. When responders got to the scene, fire was coming out of the house, and one resident had been able to leave the home. Another man was still inside the house and was rescued by firefighters. However, he died after being transported to the hospital.
Fire crews were able to control the blaze after 40 minutes of battling the fire and dealing with multiple small explosions caused by oxygen tanks inside the home. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries, and a dog and cat died in the fire.
This was the second deadly house fire in Boise this week. Early Tuesday morning, crews responded to a fire on West Northview Street. A 93-year-old resident and a dog died at the scene. The Boise Fire Department said the fire was likely caused by an electrical failure. There were no working smoke alarms in the home.