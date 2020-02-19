BOISE — A bill that would put vaping devices and e-cigarettes under the same regulations as traditional cigarettes ran into a roadblock Wednesday in the Idaho House Health & Welfare Committee, but it's not dead.
HB 498, brought by Rep. Britt Raybould, R-Rexburg, and Rep. Brooke Green, D-Boise, would have amended the Prevention of Minors Access to Tobacco Act to include electronic devices for inhaling nicotine such as e-cigarettes, vape pens or other products. Members of the committee on both sides of the aisle expressed concerns about how these products were impacting young people and the need to make them more difficult for minors to obtain. Several committee members questioned the legal particulars of the bill.
The committee unanimously sent the bill to be amended and requested the sponsors write new language before it would be considered again.
This bill would require retailers of electronic nicotine products to be permitted and inspected by the state Department of Health and Welfare, which would cost a fee. Other than this fee, there would be no new regulations or taxes on these products that are not already levied on regular tobacco products, Raybould said. The legal age to purchase cigarettes and vaping products is 21.
Teen vaping has become a widespread concern in recent years. Media reports from across the country show high levels of minors using these products, while cigarette smoking is on the decline. Vaping and e-cigarettes come in a wide variety of flavors and can pack a powerful, concentrated punch of highly addictive nicotine.
Rep. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls, said though he understands the need for the state to step in and prevent minors from easily buying these products, he was concerned about the language in the bill defining these products as containing nicotine “intended for human consumption.” He said this broad phrasing could also impact agricultural products like eggplants, tomatoes, potatoes and cauliflower that contain trace amounts of nicotine.
“This would include the regulation of all of these fruits and vegetables,” he said. “The way this is defined, by very definition all of those products are intended by human consumption and could be caught up in this legislation.”
In response to Zollinger, Rep. Sue Chew, D-Boise, said a student would have to eat 20 pounds of eggplant in one sitting to be equivalent to a single cigarette.
There were other questions on the bill’s language, including from Rep. Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, and Rep. John Vander Woude, R-Nampa, about some of the legal phrasing of the bill, but there were no outright objections to the idea from the committee. Chairman Rep. Fred Wood, R-Burley, was strongly in support of putting more regulations on vape retailers.
“There isn’t any doubt the state has a compelling interest to be involved in this and to regulate this,” he said.
Multiple health lobbying groups spoke in support of the legislation, including the American Heart Association, Saint Alphonsus Health System, the American Lung Association and the American Cancer Society’s Cancer Action Network.
Taylor Jepson, a high school student and youth advocate with the American Heart Association, said she knows dozens of students in a variety of clubs and activities who vape. She said the kid-friendly flavors and devices make vaping much more attractive to minors instead of cigarettes.
“Cigarettes are not cool and they don’t taste good,” she said. “We also have to see that because these products are specifically favored to cater to kids, they are targeting my generation and even those younger. I’m sorry, but a 40-year-old man trying to quit smoking does not need a unicorn poop vape flavor.”