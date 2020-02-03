BOISE – The Idaho House on Monday backed Rep. Joe Palmer’s bill to double the share of state sales tax that’s diverted to transportation each year from 1% to 2%, shifting an additional $18 million a year from the state’s general fund.
Palmer, R-Meridian, got lopsided support in the House vote, with 52 of the 70 members voting in favor and 18 against; the split was bipartisan, but all but one of the House’s minority Democrats opposed the bill, HB 325. Rep. Jake Ellis, D-Boise, voted in favor; Rep. Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth, was among five Republicans who voted “no.”
The House vote sends the bill to the Senate. To become law, it would need approval from a Senate committee, passage in the full Senate and the governor’s signature.
Palmer noted that Idaho's total sales tax revenue each year comes to $1.9 billion.
“This is a small portion of it that we would change,” he said.
He also carried the bill in 2017 to make the first 1% transfer; prior to that, the state had been hesitant to tap general funds for roads, which are mostly paid for by dedicated fuel tax and registration fees – often described as “user fees” for roads – along with federal funds. The state’s general fund covers everything else, from schools to prisons to health and welfare programs.
In 2019, lawmakers added the option for the state Transportation Board to bond against the revenues coming to the fund, dubbed the Transportation Expansion and Congestion Mitigation.
Since the first bill went into effect, Palmer said, “I think we've proved over the last few years since the 1% has been in there that it does not have any effect on anything else, so we're asking for 1% more to go into that fund ... so that they can take care of some of our roads all across the state of Idaho.”
Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, spoke out against the bill, noting that the state has poured hundreds of millions more into roads since 2015, including through a 7-cent per gallon gas tax increase and vehicle registration fee increases the Legislature approved in 2016.
“Our general fund is under considerable pressure already,” Gannon said, citing prison overcrowding, rising school supplemental property tax levies and more.
Nearly half of Idaho’s general fund spending goes to fund public schools, which lawmakers are required to provide for by the Idaho Constitution.
“It seems like we should not be putting more pressure on the general fund,” Gannon told the House. “There are alternative funding mechanisms that we really haven’t explored as a state and as a legislature, and that includes impact fees. New growth should help pay for itself.”
Rep. Gayann DeMordaunt, R-Eagle, spoke in favor of the bill, which would shift a total of about $36 million a year in sales tax revenue directly into the fund at the Idaho Transportation Department each year.
“We are now for Year 3 the fastest-growing state in the nation – we don't see that slowing down any time soon,” she said. “It is our obligation to be providing this very basic necessity of drivable roads, in part to support that economy and the continued growth in our economy, and in part it is our obligation to get people from point A to point B in a timely manner.”
The state Transportation Board decides how to spend the money in the fund.
Palmer told the House, “We have put quite a bit of money into transportation.” But he said there are still more needs, many of them due to growth. “Growth is the most important issue that people are talking about right now,” he said. “This is a small portion of the actual growth in the sales tax.”
“I think that this is growth paying for itself, I think it’s an important way of funding transportation,” Palmer said, “and I think it'll work good.”