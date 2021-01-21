BOISE — After an ardent hour-long debate, the Idaho House voted 51-18 Thursday in favor of amending Idaho’s Constitution to allow the Legislature to call itself into special session whenever 60% of the members of each house want, with no say-so from the governor.
Five Republicans joined all House Democrats in opposing the measure, but it still exceeded the required two-thirds margin for a constitutional amendment, which requires 47 positive House votes. To change the Constitution, the measure also would need two-thirds support in the Senate, followed by majority support from voters in the 2022 general election.
“I didn’t get elected to come down here and sit down and let the governor be king,” declared House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star. He was corrected by Speaker Scott Bedke, who noted that during debate, House members properly refer to the governor as the “gentleman on the second floor.”
Backers of the measure railed against GOP Gov. Brad Little’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Opponents said it opened the door to an unlimited, year-round state legislature, something Idaho’s never had.
“I fully support our ability to pull ourselves back into session, and I think we should be a fully co-equal branch of government,” said House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise. “My one concern is just about it getting out of hand. … I could see a scenario where we may easily get 60% of people who want to come in, but they may all want to come in for something totally different.”
Currently, only the governor can call the Legislature into a special session, and the special session can only address topics the governor lists in advance. Idaho is one of just 14 states where the Legislature can’t call itself into session. HJR 1 has no limit on topics, length of special sessions, or number of special sessions per year.
“We've operated for 130 years as a state not being able to call ourselves back, and I don't think we've been hurt by that," said Rep. Fred Wood, R-Burley. He called the measure "the quickest way ... to a full-time legislature, and I fully support a part-time legislature,” so that lawmakers have to return to their communities and live under the laws they've made like other citizens.
Rep. Steven Harris, R-Meridian, the measure’s lead sponsor, estimated that special sessions would cost $21,200 per day, based on costs from this past August’s special session, not counting security costs that he called unusual. “A very reasonable price when you consider what our role is,” he told the House.
Rep. Gayann DeMordaunt, R-Eagle, co-sponsor of the measure, said, “We guarantee the people a republican form of government and that happens through us, the elected representatives of our citizens. … It’s critical to happen to protect individual liberties and we have felt that acutely over the last 300 days.”
Several backers of the measure said they don’t believe Idaho has three co-equal branches of government at all, and that it shouldn’t.
“We are not and we are not meant to be co-equal branches of government,” Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, told the House. “The main branch of government is actually the legislative body. Why? Because we have so many more people that need to work together in order to accomplish something.”
Ehardt said she believes the executive branch should have less power, and “the branch that is supposed to have the least amount of power, certainly not co-equal, would be the judicial branch.”
The Idaho Constitution, in Article II: Distribution of Powers, says, “The powers of the government of this state are divided into three distinct departments, the legislative, executive and judicial; and no person or collection of persons charged with the exercise of powers properly belonging to one of these departments shall exercise any powers properly belonging to either of the others, except as in this constitution expressly directed or permitted.” Idaho Supreme Court decisions often refer to the “co-equal branches” of the state government in Idaho.
Richard Seamon, distinguished professor of constitutional law at the University of Idaho College of Law, said there’s been debate among scholars over the issue at both the national and state levels for many years. But both U.S. and state supreme court rulings have held the three branches co-equal.
One famous example is the 1974 U.S. Supreme Court decision in United States v. Nixon, in which the high court ruled that President Richard Nixon had to obey a subpoena issued by the federal court in connection with the Watergate break-in. Ruling against Nixon’s assertion of “executive privilege,” the court held, “In designing the structure of our Government and dividing and allocating the sovereign power among three co-equal branches, the Framers of the Constitution sought to provide a comprehensive system, but the separate powers were not intended to operate with absolute independence.”
Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Ammon, agreed with Ehardt. “Our founders designed it to be this branch is the most powerful,” he declared, “for an obvious reason, people’s wants and desires and needs. It’s that simple.”
Rep. Gary Marshall, R-Idaho Falls, said, “The Legislature should control the purse strings. That too is an honored constitutional principle. And we cannot control the purse strings if we are not here.”
Rep. Charlie Shepherd, R-Pollock, said, “For the majority of my life I was educated that we had three co-equal branches of government here in Idaho.” But, he said, “If we could not meet without the permission of the executive branch, how does that make us equal? … Essentially in times of crisis we are held hostage by the executive branch. … We are just asking for equal opportunity to solve the crisis.”
Shepherd said he doesn’t think unlimited self-called sessions would get out of hand. “I have 100% faith in this body doing the right thing,” he said.
Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, called HJR 1 “too wordy,” and said it was written more like a state law than a constitutional amendment. The Constitution’s language, she said, should be broad, so laws can fill in the details.
Rep. Julie Yamamoto, R-Caldwell, said, “Many of my constituents have asked for exactly this to be happening.” She noted that even if both houses of the Legislature approve the amendment, voters will have the final say.