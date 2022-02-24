BOISE — Legislation to set up a $50 million “Empowering Parents” grant program for families struggling amid school disruptions cleared the Idaho House on Wednesday and headed to the governor’s desk.
With little discussion, the House approved SB 1255 with just one “no” vote.
One of Gov. Brad Little’s education proposals for 2022, the federally funded program would provide grants of up to $1,000 per student or $3,000 per family. Like its predecessor, the 2020 Strong Families, Strong Students program, the grants could cover a variety of education-related expenses, from laptops to physical therapy. Families with an income of $60,000 or less would get first shot at the grants.
SB 1255’s House sponsor, Rep. Wendy Horman, said the bill reflects Little’s understanding of the role parents play in crafting their kids’ education.
“This will allow them to customize and support it, in new ways,” said Horman, R-Idaho Falls.
There was no debate for or against the bill. Rep. Sally Toone, D-Gooding, asked Horman about the bill’s fiscal note, which says it would tap nearly $1.2 million of state money to administer the grants. Horman said the idea is to make sure the full $50 million of federal money goes to families who need it.
These administrative costs could be a sticking point. On Tuesday, a divided Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee passed a spending bill that would authorize the federal grants, but doesn’t put any state money into program administration.
The House and Senate will have to approve a spending bill in order to launch the grant program.
The only dissenting vote in the House came from Rep. Karey Hanks, R-St. Anthony.
Idaho Press reporter Betsy Z. Russell contributed to this report.