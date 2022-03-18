BOISE — Controversial changes to the Idaho Judicial Council and the state’s judge selection process cleared the Idaho House on Friday after a highly charged debate.
"If we want to make the process better, if we want to have better judges, then quit whining and vote for the bill," House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, told the House in his closing debate, drawing an objection from Rep. Brooke Green, D-Boise.
HB 782 was just introduced on Wednesday afternoon. It had its committee hearing on Thursday and passed the House on Friday, 44-24.
"I have to wonder what the urgency is, why we have to do this right now," said Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise.
Moyle said, "We're starting to see more and more of our judges ... retiring early and the Judicial Council replacing those judges. Now, I understand that's the process we have, and I understand we need that process, but I also understand that that process helps establish incumbency."
After being appointed, judges stand for election in the next election.
Moyle argued that HB 782's changes, including expanding the Judicial Council from seven to 11 members, having the governor appoint all but one rather than the three he appoints now, adding more lawyers to the council and cutting terms from six years to four, would make it "a more open process," and said decisions on new judges shouldn't be made "in the dark of night."
The measure also would let a governor reject the first slate of nominees the Judicial Council submits, and get a new list with no repeats from the first one.
Rep. Gary Marshall, R-Idaho Falls, spoke out against the bill, saying, "This bill does not fix the problems that it claims to fix, that's the bottom line."
It still would allow judges to retire before the end of their term and have the Judicial Council vet nominees for the governor to appoint to a vacancy, he noted.
"If there's any reason for this bill, it must be political, someone fears that our judges are too liberal or something," Marshall said, “but I don’t know any Idaho judges that I would consider that way.”
“If we want to fix the process, then let's fix the process," he said. "This bill doesn't address any of that."
House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, said, "We are talking about a system that has worked superbly well for 55 years, and we're talking about ... highly politicizing a system that thus far has been nonpartisan and pretty non-political. And to do something so profound, I think it's very inappropriate to do it in less than 48 hours." An attorney, she said she's been hearing from attorneys across the state "saying, 'What's going on?'"
Rep. Ron Nate R-Rexburg, who served on the Judicial Council for six years, decried a provision in the bill that would disclose the now-anonymous comments about prospective judges' qualifications from a bar survey, and who submitted them, to the candidates. "This is the most disturbing part, I think, of the bill for me, because it will have a chilling effect on the comments that are received through the application process," he said. "The Judicial Council as it's structured may not be exactly perfect, but it is not drastically broken."
Rep. Lori McCann, R-Lewiston, said the new provisions reserving four seats on the council for attorneys who practice specific types of law would exclude general practitioners for no apparent reason, like her husband, who has had a general law practice for 50 years that includes going to court on a variety of types of cases. "I have talked with stakeholders, and with attorneys," said McCann, who has taught the paralegal program at Lewis-Clark State College. "They said, 'We have had no input on this, we have not had an opportunity to weigh in.' ... This is a big deal. ... It's worked for an awful long time, folks, since 1967. So to just say, 'hey, let's throw it out with the bathwater' is in my opinion not prudent."
The Idaho Supreme Court in late February announced it was forming a broad-based committee to study the issue over the next year, and invited lawmakers, attorneys, judges and members of the public to participate.
Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, who co-sponsored HB 782 with Moyle, decried the court’s move. “They would not come out and engage,” he told the House. “They would only offer to delay.”
He noted, “In Montana, things went so awry with their Judicial Council that they completely eliminated it, and the governor of that state is permitted to just pick attorneys off the street, for that matter, and appoint them. And I don’t believe that’s where we should go either. But we need to adopt this legislation.”
Rep. Linda Hartgen, R-Twin Falls, who worked for the courts for many years, said, "How many of you were appointed to this position before you were elected? Quite a few of you. Then you stand for election. The judges do exactly that. The judges are appointed and then they all stand for election." She said, "I just personally don't feel that we're at this crisis that we must change the standards we have for our third branch of government."
The bill comes at a time when tensions are running high in the Legislature, as lawmakers push to adjourn their session next week. Many still are nursing resentment over the Idaho Supreme Court’s ruling last year that overturned anti-initiative legislation lawmakers had passed, deeming it unconstitutional; and the high court’s rejection of legal challenges to the new legislative redistricting plan, which pits some incumbent lawmakers against each other in May’s primary election.
Some also remain upset that former longtime Senate Majority Leader Bart Davis, the former U.S. attorney for Idaho, wasn’t selected as a finalist by the Judicial Council for an Idaho Supreme Court opening last May; the council submitted an all-female list of finalists to the governor, who appointed former Deputy Attorney General Colleen Zahn.
Moyle told the House, "The whole process is political. You've got lawyers picking lawyers to be judges."
To become law, HB 782 still must clear a Senate committee, pass the full Senate, and receive the governor’s signature.