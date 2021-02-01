BOISE — The Idaho House on Monday voted 68-2 in favor of adding an additional district judge in Canyon County, despite arguments from Rep. Heather Scott that the move was somehow unconstitutional.
“HB 27 increases the number of district court judges in Canyon County by one,” House Judiciary Chairman Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, the bill’s lead sponsor, told the House. “We did an identical bill … a year ago for the 1st Judicial District in North Idaho because of high caseload.”
That’s Scott’s district; she voted in favor of last year’s bill, SB 1356, which passed both houses unanimously.
Chaney noted that it takes a change in state law to add a district judge. “The overall caseload for judges in Canyon County is over 10% above the state average,” he told the House, “and if you do the math, if you took everything above the state average and gave it to the new district court judge, you’d already have 280 cases just for that judge in Day 1. And that’s annual filings; that does not account for the bottleneck that’s occurred in recent months.”
He also noted, “This only relates to the number of judges in the county. It does not address or change the manner of selection.”
The Idaho Constitution, in Article V, says district judges shall be elected for four-year terms. In the same article, it says vacant judgeships shall be filled “as required by law.” State law lays out the process for new or vacant judgeships to be filled by appointment by the governor, and to serve only until the next judicial election chooses their successor. That’s what would happen under HB 27; the new judge in Canyon County would be appointed as of Oct. 1, and the position would be open for election in May of 2022.
Scott told the House, “This position is being put on the ballot in October, and the next election is actually in November, just one month later. So what that means is because they’re not … picked by the electors in November … that judge can sit in place for a year, who becomes the incumbent on the next election cycle. So what this does is it gives that judge a really good advantage in the next election cycle, and intimidates some people from maybe running.”
However, judges don’t stand for election in November in Idaho; they are elected in May, as Rep. Linda Hartgen, R-Twin Falls, pointed out to Scott.
Scott, R-Blanchard, said, “My district’s really concerned. They’re concerned what we’re doing, what we haven’t done. … We haven’t done a whole heck of a lot over the last three weeks. And now one of our early bills we’re going to pass in my opinion … is a violation of the Constitution.”
She added, “I keep thinking, if we’re here, and we’re not a check on the executive or the judicial branch … and we’re letting the Constitution be violated, what are we even doing here?”
Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, an attorney, told the House, “I failed to follow the constitutional argument of the good lady. … I’ve practiced for over 30 years in this district. … We need another district judge right now. There’s a serious backlog in jury trials in the 3rd District, and we had that even before the COVID pandemic.”
“Justice delayed is justice denied, often,” Skaug said, “so in the interest of justice, I encourage my colleagues to vote yes.”
Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, said, “I think it’s dangerous over time to allow ourselves to step away from the spirit and intent of our Constitution and then just turn a blind eye to that and say, well, it’s already the established precedent.”
However, she voted in favor of HB 27, as did every member of the House except for Scott and Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Ammon.
Chaney told the House, “The article in the Constitution specifically provides for just such an occasion. … The Constitution does validate our current process. … If we want to revisit that process, that’s a conversation for perhaps another day. As has been stated, the need is great.”
HB 27 now moves to the Senate side of the Capitol rotunda. To become law, it needs passage there and the governor’s signature.