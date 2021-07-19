The temperature in Boise was 91 degrees at 7 a.m. Monday, breaking an 82-year-old record for the hottest temperature in the city at that hour, according to the National Weather Service.
Boise's previous 7 a.m. heat record was 87.1 degrees on July 22, 2005. Hourly records began being recorded in 1939.
The NWS says a rain shower passed through the area and created a heat burst that caused the high temperature.
BREAKING: The shower that went through Boise around 7am produced a heat burst. The temperature at Boise was 91°F at 7am MDT, making it the warmest temperature at 7am since hourly records began in 1939. #idwx #orwx pic.twitter.com/YTlTzOhZYh— NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) July 19, 2021
The record temperature continues a summer of extreme heat, drought and fire across Idaho and the western U.S. The temperature in Boise was at least 100 degrees for nine consecutive days in late June and early July — tying the record for most consecutive triple-digit days in the city (2015, 2003).
On July 9, Gov. Brad Little issued an emergency declaration for wildfires in Idaho and mobilized the Idaho National Guard, enabling Guard troops to respond both with firefighters and aircraft. He has since urged Idahoans and visitors to do their part to prevent further blazes during one of the hottest, driest and worst summers for fires on record.
As of July 15, there had already been 34,411 wildfires that had burned 2.26 million acres, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.
Smoky air from fires in Idaho, California and Oregon has cloaked the Treasure Valley, and experts say residents should expect similar conditions, to varying degrees, for the rest of the summer.
The National Weather Service forecasts temperatures in Boise to reach at least 97 degrees Thursday through Sunday this week, with highs approaching 100 on Friday and Sunday.