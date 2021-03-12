Saturday marks one year since Idaho recorded its first identified case of COVID-19.
St. Luke’s and Saint Alphonsus health systems invite the community stop and reflect and honor the more than 1,900 Idahoans who have lost their lives to the virus.
St. Luke’s invites churches, synagogues, mosques, fire stations, schools and residents to simultaneously ring their bells for one minute at noon Saturday "to acknowledge the events of the past year and collectively reflect on what has happened, and the compassion and resiliency our community has shown during this difficult time," according to a press release. Bells will also ring at that time inside St. Luke’s hospitals, which collectively have served almost 3,000 patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
Saint Alphonsus invites members of its Oregon and Idaho communities to light a candle or turn on a light at 6 p.m. Saturday to join in remembrance and reflection.
Hospital chaplains will host virtual ceremonies, inviting colleagues to join via video links. Each ceremony will feature prayer, a moment of silence in honor of those who have lost their lives or loved ones to the virus, and the lighting of five lanterns. The lanterns represent Grief, Courage, Memories, Love and Hope.