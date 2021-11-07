The effect of the COVID-19 pandemic has been felt acutely by those who’ve fallen ill, their families, and the health care workers providing care — but it has also uniquely impacted another sector of hospital staff.
As the pandemic has brought unprecedented levels of need and heartbreak, hospital chaplains, who provide patients spiritual support, have found themselves not only bearing witness to all that is happening but also providing support and compassion during a time where traditional grieving practices have been disrupted due to physical distancing and safety concerns.
“It’s been difficult. As a chaplain, I’m here to support families, support patients and then support the staff. And with COVID, it’s been more of a stressful situation,” said Conner Hall, a chaplain at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.
“There’s a feeling of almost helplessness sometimes when I can’t do what the family needs or what the patient needs because this disease, this pandemic is preventing certain things from happening,” Hall continued. “Regulations at the hospital have made it harder for us to bring family in when a patient is in distress. So, we’ve taken on more of the role of just plain support as in presence.”
In hospitals throughout Idaho, chaplains noted that patients suffering from the coronavirus still aren’t allowed to have visitors in their room unless the patient is imminently or actively dying.
For Jennifer James, a chaplain at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene, the separation of patients from their family members has been one of the most challenging aspects of the pandemic.
“The biggest difference is that normally we really encourage family members to be present with patients as much as they can because we believe that is part of the healing process,” James said.
“So, not to be able to have visitors there every day is difficult for the patients, the families and it is difficult for the staff because that’s not our culture. We like to encourage that. And so, to not be able to have them here as much as possible is difficult.”
Consequently, chaplains have found themselves doing a lot of patient care centered around visits to combat loneliness.
“When the pandemic started, if a chaplain would go into a room with a COVID patient, they found it very helpful,” Hall said. “They were almost amazed because at the beginning of COVID, patients did not think anybody would come in except for nurses and doctors.”
For many chaplains, the COVID crisis has created a unique opportunity to connect with patients and remind them that they are not alone and that resources are available for them and their families. Additionally, COVID patients can find themselves in hospitals for weeks on end, enhancing chaplain’s ability to build rapport with them.
“We can create more of a relationship than we can with most other kinds of patients because they’re here for so much longer. I think that is one of the things that’s hard for staff is they get to know these patients really well and take care of them for weeks,” James said.
“If the patient doesn’t do well or dies, I think it’s even harder on the staff and on us. But in some ways, we have more of an opportunity to create relationships with patients than we normally do.”
Chaplains have also found themselves acting as liaisons in various capacities. With nursing staffs busier than ever, chaplains have stepped up as a kind of “go-between” for patients, families and hospital staff.
“It’s become more relaying messages in a way and also more virtual,” Hall said. “So, different but I think more meaningful of just being intentional that chaplains are there not just as a spiritual provider. We are an ear to listen and a body to be present.”
Utilizing technology has been a new and ever-present aspect of a chaplain’s job description, as they have been forced to talk to families over the phone and arrange Zoom calls.
For John Henry, a chaplain at Nampa’s Saint Alphonsus Medical Center, the situation is not ideal. He has found it difficult and stressful to work out issues over the phone with families.
“Dealing on the phone with trying to bring comfort for a family member and help them make some next-step choices and decisions is not a comfortable experience,” he said.
Although the increased reliance on technology has been an adjustment, it has also created the opportunity to foster meaningful experiences.
One instance early in the pandemic stands out to Hall, in which Zoom and iPads allowed a family to have say goodbye to a loved one suffering from COVID.
Some of the patient’s family flew to Boise from New York and Chicago and were able to go to the hospital and see their ill family member through the window. Other family members and the family’s rabbi all joined over Zoom. Then a nurse went into the patient’s room with one of the hospital’s iPads.
“It was really special because one of the nurses went in there. She gowned up and had all her PPE on and just sat there holding the iPad focused on the patient,” Hall said. “Meanwhile I worked with the patient’s son, sister, a rabbi on the other line – they all did their blessing and songs through the Zoom call.”
Across the state, chaplains have also noted they have enjoyed providing extra support to hospital staff. Idaho’s nursing staff has been under incredible stress, dealing with overwhelming patient loads and death. For chaplains, being alongside and encouraging them has been rewarding and valuable.
At Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, different churches and community organizations donated food and drink to the hospital at the beginning of the pandemic. It has fallen to the chaplains to disperse those donations.
“We have a cart that we load with chips, crackers, candy, drinks and just wheel it around to the different nursing stations, and the nurses have a chance to grab stuff because they’re not always able to get away for lunch due to the loads they have,” Hall said. “It’s always fun when the chaplains get a new shipment of products. We get excited because we know how much it means to them.”
Paul Weil is a chaplain with Jennifer James at Kootenai Health. For them, providing additional support to staff has also been a key function of their job recently, especially during the second wave of COVID, which has hammered northern Idaho.
“I think what we’re experiencing now as chaplains is some of the same challenges with patients not having access to families. So, being alone when they’re scared, or families are being separated from their loved ones who are critically ill. That is very distressing,” Weil said.
“But also, this wave, our staff is extremely pushed to the limits to a different degree than with the first wave. So, we were consciously trying to be keep the staff on our radar.”
Consequently, just as Weil and James take care of patients, they are also taking care of staff as much as they can.
“A lot of it is just being there, checking in with them when we’re on whatever floor we’re on, being available for them to call us or to ask for our support to talk with us,” James said. “I’d say that mostly it’s going to them and checking in with them. And then sometimes it’s also just supporting them and maybe taking something off their plate too.”
This can manifest itself in having chaplains do check-in phone calls with families or just being somebody that is willing to do an extra visit with a particularly sick patient.
Overall, Weil and James estimate they have worked around 25% more per week during COVID because of constant needs at their hospital.
“It seems like we have a lot of competing needs, so we are prioritizing our time. That’s what I really find is now the phone is always ringing. There are always families who are upset, patients who are scared about going on a ventilator,” Weil said. “It’s just a longer queue, a consistent queue of urgent needs. Whereas in the past, you’d have a mixed bag of needs.”
Faced with death, grief and high-stress, part of what chaplains do is help people maintain and cultivate hope while being realistic about the present.
“We’re looking at this as we’re in it for the long haul. We don’t see this as being something short term to be solved,” John Henry, a chaplain at Nampa’s Saint Alphonsus Medical Center, said regarding COVID. “And so, it’s going to be this way for a long time.”
Bracing for the long haul, chaplains continue to help hospitals in various capacities.
“I’m grateful to just be here to support staff and patients and families in whatever way we can emotionally and spiritually and any other way,” James said. “I am grateful for what I do it. This is something I feel called to do.”