Homeowners hurting, but property tax panel to look elsewhere

BOISE — When Sandra Hagen and her late husband bought their modest West Boise home in 1995 for $88,500, she never dreamed that 26 years later, she’d be a widow struggling to pay the property taxes on the same house, now valued at more than three times as much.
“It’s been appalling,” said Hagen, 81, a Boise native and retired nurse. “People in my age bracket that have got their homes paid for will be taxed out of their homes shortly at the rates they have to raise the assessments. And I don’t even qualify for the Circuit Breaker.”
That property tax break for low-income seniors is available only to those whose annual income doesn’t exceed $31,900. Hagen’s fixed income, from Social Security and a small retirement, is just over $33,000. Her homeowner’s exemption is the only break she gets on her property taxes; it’s not enough. She had to take out a reverse mortgage, just to keep up with the bills. “When I run out of house, I’m all done,” she said.
If her homeowner’s exemption had kept up with her skyrocketing home value, she wouldn’t be in this fix, Hagen said. Idaho indexed the exemption to home values until 2016, when the Legislature removed the indexing and capped the exemption, at the urging of the Idaho Association of Realtors, just before Idaho home values soared.
“It was paid off, except the reverse mortgage,” Hagen said. “My car I paid off, it’s eight years old. But these things are all, I’ve worked very hard to get them that way. And then to have everything go wheee-oooh, it’s like there was a big wind came along and blew all my assets away and said, ‘Too bad, so sad.’”
A bipartisan House-Senate committee studying property tax changes this summer won’t be looking at the homeowner’s exemption, said its co-chair, Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell. Instead, he’s planning a trip to Carson City, Nevada, on Monday to study that state’s much different method for determining value for property tax purposes, for all types of property.
Indexing the homeowner’s exemption to home values, Rice maintains, “doesn’t work.”
“The problem is that you really need stability in all of the circumstances, not stability in part of the circumstances that we face,” Rice said.
He’s particularly interested in how Nevada determines taxable value for all types of real property based on the replacement cost of buildings, depreciated at 1.5% a year for up to 50 years from the date of construction, and then taxing just 35% of the resulting value. That system, implemented in what Nevadans call the “Tax Shift of 1981,” resulted in sharply lower property taxes, at rates less than half the national average, along with higher sales taxes, according to Nevada Department of Taxation documents and research by SmartAsset.com.
In 2005, Nevada lawmakers followed up with a property tax abatement law for homeowners that limits their property tax increases to 3% a year; commercial and other types of property are limited to roughly 8% increases per year. Nevada also has a substantial real estate transfer tax that raised $143 million last year and taxes every real estate transaction in the state, for all types of property; Idaho has no real estate transfer tax. And Nevada has no state income tax.
“I’m not looking at all of the things they do,” Rice said. “What we’re looking at really is the assessment methodology, and how that works to create the stability.”
The property tax issue that’s hit Idahoans like Hagen hard comes because Idaho’s Constitution requires property taxes to be “uniform” for the same types of property; one similarly valued home or business can’t be taxed more than another next door without violating the Constitution, except in the case of legislatively approved tax exemptions, such as the homeowner’s exemption and agricultural exemptions. But fair market value for homes in Idaho — the price they sell for on the open market — has been skyrocketing due to demand. Meanwhile, business property hasn’t seen that kind of skyrocketing demand, so its values have been more stable. The result has been shifting more and more of the burden of property taxes onto owners of residential property.
Rice notes that Idaho assessors use various means to determine fair market value for business property, including an income-based approach that takes into account the value of the property as an income-producer; and in some cases, a cost approach. An attorney, he believes Idaho could switch to Nevada’s replacement-cost method for all property without violating the state Constitution; he’s requested an Attorney General’s opinion, and it’s in the works.
Rep. Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, who serves on the property tax study committee, said while she’s open to new ideas, “Re-indexing the homeowner’s exemption is low-hanging fruit. That’s an easy win. And I think the only reason we’re not doing that is because of the special interests who are benefiting from the status quo,” she said. “So rather than do this complicated dance to get around commercial properties paying their fair share of property taxes, we ought to be just re-indexing the homeowner’s exemption.”
She noted that the same panel met last summer, and wasn’t permitted to consider or endorse changes to the homeowner’s exemption. “We can’t keep sticking our heads in the sand,” she said. “It was simply comical that they were prohibited from talking about the core, the root cause of our property tax woes.”
Seth Grigg, executive director of the Idaho Association of Counties, will accompany Rice on the Nevada trip, as will co-chair Rep. Jim Addis, R-Coeur d’Alene, two county assessors from Idaho, and Senate Majority Leader Kelly Anthon, R-Burley. Grigg said, “I don’t know what the solution is, honestly. That’s why I’m looking forward to this meeting in Nevada.”
He noted that Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, proposed legislation this year to re-index the homeowner’s exemption, tying increases to local home-price changes in each county; and to increase the exemption from 50% to 55% of the value, to make sure lower-priced homes didn’t suffer in the change. Skaug lined up a bipartisan list of 46 co-sponsors in the House and Senate, but House GOP leaders never allowed his bill to be introduced.
“We would have supported it had it been introduced,” Grigg said. “Had it been formally introduced, we would have been there to testify in support of it.”
The counties association instead supported HB 389, a property tax bill proposed by House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, that combined a $25,000 increase in the $100,000 cap on the homeowner’s exemption with new budget limits on local governments, business tax breaks and more. HB 389, Grigg said, “was what was on the table, so that’s ultimately what we chose to support.”
Skaug debated against HB 389 in the House in May, telling lawmakers, “One of the key issues that prompted me to run for office here was relief for our homeowners. Their taxes on their property is skyrocketing, we all know that, and it’s disproportionate to this bit of relief of a $25,000 increase.”
“Why is this all we have?” he asked.
Skaug told the Idaho Press in an email last week, “I, along with many Nampa community leaders, disagree with Sen. Rice on homeowner property tax relief and how best to approach such.”
Rice said before the study committee considers anything with regard to the homeowner’s exemption, “We’re going to look for something that’ll work consistently first.” He said he believed Skaug’s bill “had a lot of problems.”
“We’re not going to look at that at the outset,” Rice said, adding that he didn’t know if it’d get any consideration before lawmakers reconvene in January.
Rice said he and Addis plan to develop a presentation to the full property tax study committee based on the results of their Carson City trip, and present it at the panel’s first meeting this summer, which is now tentatively scheduled for Aug. 27, as the first of four meetings into the fall.
Max Pond, government affairs director for the Idaho Association of Realtors, said his group continues to oppose re-indexing the homeowner’s exemption, saying the approach is “unstable” and “makes it difficult for taxpayers to predict their future tax burden.”
First enacted by voter initiative in 1982, Idaho’s “50-50” homeowner’s exemption, also called the “homestead exemption,” was originally aimed at exempting half the value of an owner-occupied home from property taxes to ease the burden on homeowners. The 1982 initiative set a maximum exemption of $50,000, back when few Idaho homes were worth more than $100,000. Today, the newly raised cap of $125,000 means homes valued at more than $250,000 get less than a full 50% exemption.
Hagen, who’s always paid her property taxes, this year filed an appeal. “I don’t have a big house. I have a small house, really,” she said of her tidy home of 1,264 square feet. “But it has increased in value to the point where it’s just ballooned.”
“I felt that I had to say something,” said the mother of three, grandmother of three and great-grandmother of three more, who worked as a Saint Alphonsus dialysis nurse for years back when “I was frisky and could get around.”
“They need to reassess the breaks they give people with fixed incomes,” she said.
Hagen didn’t appeal the value; she knew from the appraisal for her reverse mortgage that she had little chance of winning on that. “She said, ‘I can’t afford this,’” recalled Ada County Assessor Bob McQuade, who found Hagen’s case “heartbreaking.” But under current law, there was nothing that could be done, he said.
“I said, ‘I haven’t got that kind of money,’” Hagen told the Idaho Press. Despite her home’s increasing value, “When I croak, I won’t get any of it, and my children won’t get it either.”
Hagen said she’s a staunch Republican who believes that “Joe Biden’s going to have us broke.” But, she said, “The businesses are getting lots of tax breaks, and they’re coming off our backs. People on fixed incomes are caught.”
To lawmakers, she said, “I would say, ‘Rethink your priorities, please. You need to think about the people that are supporting you politically, because otherwise we won’t be a Republican majority.’”
McQuade, also a Republican, said he strongly opposed the removal of the indexing from the homeowner’s exemption in 2016. “I think it should be indexed,” he said. “If people are saying this is a problem between the shifting burden, that would certainly help.”
Rice said, “If you have a chance to fix the whole problem, you fix the whole problem rather than just a part of it.”
Rice said he hopes Idaho's method for determining property values can be changed in a way that ends the disparities between residential, commercial and other types of properties, and that that can be accomplished over roughly the next two years. Then, he said, lawmakers wouldn’t continue to need to re-examine the system every decade.
“If we can get stability across residential and commercial, then your budget-based limitations on the increases in property tax will work correctly over time,” Rice said. “So that’s what we’re going down to Nevada to talk to them about, to really dig in and take a look at it and see how it works and if it would work.”