NAMPA — Idaho homeowners won't see an increased property tax exemption this year after legislators announced that a bill to increase and index the homeowner's exemption will not get a hearing this session.
Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, who proposed the bill, announced in a newsletter Tuesday that the bill was denied a hearing. Skaug is currently home with COVID-19.
Skaug's proposal would have removed the $100,000 cap on the homeowner’s exemption and increased the exemption to 55% of the market value of a property. The proposed exemption cap would be 50% of the median sales price of the annual improved residential ratio study from the Idaho Tax Commission.
“Without change, we will all be looking at substantial property tax increases," Skaug said. "The bill idea comes from many leaders in Nampa and Canyon County. It was well received by many legislators, but apparently not enough to get a committee hearing this year.”
A 2016 bill from the Legislature set the homeowner’s exemption at $100,000 or 50% of the market value of the property and removed the indexing that allowed the exemption to go up and down with Idaho home values over the years. Since then, any home valued at $200,000 or greater received less than a 50% exemption. With soaring home values since 2016, the cap shifts much of the property tax burden on homes, instead of commercial and agricultural property.
"I find it unfortunate that legislature has not taken time to look at this," said Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling on Wednesday. Kling, along with other Treasure Valley officials, has been vocal in her support for property tax reform like increasing the homeowner's exemption.
Over the last few years the Legislature has not taken up any comprehensive property tax reform bills, Kling said.
"I think we need to stop pointing fingers and we need a collaborative effort to work on overall comprehensive tax reform," she said. "There have been a number of bills for tax relief but I think some of the measures are not taking a broad look at the state as a whole. It can't be individuals doing their own thing and putting bills forward. We need to take a look at all levying entities."
Aside from the homeowner's exemption, Kling and others in the Treasure Valley are calling for the Legislature to take a look at boosting access to property tax reductions through the circuit breaker program and changing Idaho code so that county assessors do not have to meet the market value when assessing properties.
The Legislature has taken a different approach to reform. Its approach includes SB 1108, a bill that would limit local government budgets to recognizing 75% of new construction in their property tax budgets each year (or 50% under certain circumstances), and 75% of annexation, the Idaho Press previously reported. The bill is currently being amended.
"We are accountable to taxpayers and citizens and we desire to be good stewards," Kling said, she has also been vocally opposed to SB 1108. "We can only take a 3% increase, yet (resident's) taxes have gone up way more than that. I feel pain and we need to address it."
Rep. Steven Harris, R- Meridian, did not respond to a request for comment. He is the chairman of the Revenue and Taxation Committee.