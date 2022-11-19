...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST MONDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest Idaho and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until noon MST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
The Fence Store in Homedale on Nov. 17 after a fire that gutted the building. Investigators determined it was arson.
HOMEDALE — A fire that gutted The Fence Store in downtown Homedale early Thursday morning was arson, investigators with Homedale Police and the Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office determined.
The building is located at First Street West and West Idaho Avenue. Everything inside was destroyed, the fire marshal’s office said in a post on Facebook.
Arielle Vanburen, the organizer of an online fundraiser for The Fence Store and its owners, writes that they “want to rebuild as soon as possible and get the business up and running again, but this process will take a minimum of 6-8 months to accomplish.” Also, the owners help provide shoes for kids in need and give time and resources for various community events.
“These people are the last people who deserve something like this to happen, because they are the first ones to help everyone in need,” Vanburen wrote.
A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons who set the fire at The Fence Store. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-75-ARSON; that’s 1-877-752-7766.
This developing story will be updated as new information is confirmed.