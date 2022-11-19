Fence Store

The Fence Store in Homedale on Nov. 17 after a fire that gutted the building. Investigators determined it was arson.

 Idaho State Fire Marshal's Office

HOMEDALE — A fire that gutted The Fence Store in downtown Homedale early Thursday morning was arson, investigators with Homedale Police and the Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office determined.

The building is located at First Street West and West Idaho Avenue. Everything inside was destroyed, the fire marshal’s office said in a post on Facebook.

