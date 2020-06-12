BOISE — Home sales have slowed in Ada County two months in a row in comparison to the same period in 2019, according to data collected by Boise Regional Realtors.
Closed sales were down by 29.7% in May, a metric that more accurately reflects buyer activity during March and April when the first restrictions related to the novel coronavirus pandemic went into effect.
However, pending sales — sales that should close within the next 60 days — were up by 4.7% in May as compared to May 2019, and were up by 25.4% in comparison to April 2020.
The median home price of all homes sold in Ada County did drop in May, down from a record high of $374,900 in April to $360,450.
Both of these sets of numbers show some stark differences and surprising similarities with May 2018. The number of pending residential listings for May 2020 is just four more homes — 1,957 to 1,953 — than May 2018. But the median house price was $55,000 greater in May 2020 than it was in May 2018, according to data from Intermountain MLS.
According to a Boise Regional Realtors press release, the reason for 2020's median home price drop was due to fewer new homes being sold. That, and a higher number of homes with a price under $300,000 being sold.
"Those in the $300,000 and $400,000 brackets were down by 4.9% and 15.0%, respectively. This does not indicate a drop in demand for higher-priced homes, it simply shows how the mix of homes that sold impacted the overall median sales price," the press release said.