BOISE — A hug or a handshake was always part of Gwen Hernandez’s home health care visits. Not anymore.
Due to COVID-19, Hernandez, an RN case manager for First Choice Home Health Hospice and House Calls, has to suit up in a mask, gloves and keep her distance from the patients she cares in their homes. With a slate of elderly or otherwise medically fragile patients, she has to be extra careful.
“We’re all wearing masks and gloves every time we go into a patient’s home,” Hernandez said. “People are more reluctant to have us into our homes because they’re afraid of contracting COVID-19.”
Thousands of patients around Idaho need in-home health care, which can range from registered nurses and nursing assistants administering medical care, to personal assistants who help those with disabilities with daily living tasks. Although care is still in demand, the fear of COVID-19 has complicated matters in the industry.
Personal protective equipment, such as masks and gloves, has grown scarce. Assisted-living facilities are severely limiting outside visitors. Some in-home health workers and personal assistants are scared to potentially spread the disease between patients because they cannot maintain social distancing during their work.
Hernandez’s company has implemented protective measures. In addition to wearing masks and gloves, she has to call ahead to check if her patients have COVID-19 symptoms. If a patient does have the disease or its symptoms, a special team of separate health care professionals from the company will take over their care and wear even more protective equipment, such as plastic suits and goggles. Telehealth is also an option.
“It’s been a different environment,” Hernandez said. “Even just yesterday, (a patient) called and said they have all of these symptoms and asked if I could come check on them and I said, ‘That sounds like COVID-19 to me, so I can’t come and check you out, but this is what I suggest you do.’”
LACK OF EQUIPMENT
Finding personal protective equipment has become increasingly difficult. Nurse practitioner Brad Bigford, who operates Table Rock Mobile Medicine, said his company struggled to find an adequate supply of masks, face shields and other protective equipment for Bigford and his business partner to wear on house calls.
He put out a call on social media for people in the community to donate protective equipment, which brought in bleach, gloves and 300 masks, but he wasn’t able to find any of this gear available for purchase, even though Bigford cares for patients up close. Although homemade masks work fine for residents going out in public, he says only the medical grade N95s are enough for those in direct contact with the disease.
“We’re right in their proximity where we’re listening to heart and lung sounds, so we’re directly exposed to droplets and that’s why we need the N95s versus a homemade masks,” he said. “Because if I’m doing a flu swap and that is going to aerosolize the droplets, and they will be the microdroplets the homemade masks or even surgical masks won’t filter out.”
Hernandez said her company was able to find adequate protective equipment by going to “extreme measures,” like ordering from construction companies and other industrial businesses outside of the medical field, right when COVID-19 was first appearing in the United States.
“You don’t know if you’re going to run out of everything,” she said. “We do have limited stock, but we have right now quite a bit.”
Certified nurses who work in the home, like Hernandez, work for companies that are regulated by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and are required to wear PPE, according to agency spokeswoman Niki Forbing-Orr. Workers for these companies are required to wear PPE under state regulations; personal assistants and other caregivers who are not certified nurses do not have the same requirements.
Although Health and Welfare does not regulate and certify individual home health care workers, the companies they work for are regulated by the state. Personal assistants do not have the same regulations.
{span style=”background-color: #ffffff;”}Forbing-Orr said if someone is concerned about their home health company not providing PPE to workers or breaking any other regulation, they can contact the Department of Health and Welfare to file a complaint with the certification department. Anyone with complaints about personal care workers not following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to slow the spread of COVID-19 should contact Medicaid to file a complaint, if the business is a Medicaid provider, according to Forbing-Orr.{/span}
{span style=”background-color: #ffffff;”}PERSONAL ASSISTANTS{/span}
Even though personal care workers might not have the same levels of regulation or medical degrees as home health care workers, they are just as instrumental to keeping people with disabilities or other needs in their homes. They assist with dressing their clients, cooking meals, cleaning, and other daily tasks that often involve breaking social distancing protocol. These workers, who often make low wages and have little to no benefits, are struggling even more than health care workers to find proper protective equipment.
Dana Gover, who works with disability support organization Living Independence Network Corporation, said her organization cannot find any masks to purchase for the personal care workers funded through their programming. LINC is one of three Centers for Independent Living in Idaho, which provide support services for those with disabilities and fund personal care workers for Idahoans.
Gover said she is reaching out to organizations in search of people making cloth masks to purchase them for personal assistants to wear to try to slow the spread of COVID-19. Her organization has roughly 300 personal care workers on the payroll to serve roughly 200 clients in this region.
Many personal assistants are low-income and have no vacation or benefits to fall back on if they get sick or would like to stop working to avoid contracting COVID-19, Gover said.
“People still have lives and their families,” she said, about personal assistants. “Their families are out there doing stuff, and we’re all doing the protection stuff, but our personal assistants are working with people who may have really high medical needs. It could be somebody with respiratory disease that is really highly compromised.”
Ahniah Selene is a Boise resident who uses a motorized wheelchair who relies on multiple caregivers to help him with daily life. He said he has had multiple caregivers quit because they had underlying medical conditions and were worried about contracting COVID-19.
He was able to get new caregivers to help him, but the kinds of workers that assist him are not required by the state to wear PPE. Selene is not their only client either, so he is concerned the disease could be passed through the caregivers to other vulnerable residents without proper precautions.
“Do I think masks would be appropriate?” he said. “Yes, but they don’t have them and they’re not supplied by (the Department of Health and Welfare) and they’re not supplied by the company. They’re expensive and hard to get nowadays too. There’s no way to get them readily available and there’s no way to sterilize them.”
Even with the protection of masks and gloves, Hernandez said it’s the lack of personal connection caused by social distancing measures that has made her work more difficult in the past month.
“We’re not supposed to have contact with them and we’re wearing a mask so they can’t even see our faces to see our smile,” she said. “Part of the problem is they are all locked down, so we are some of the only interaction these people are having right now. You can tell they want a hug. People want closeness. Right now they’re not being able to be having that connection.”