BOISE — As a winter chill has crept into bustling downtown streets, store windows have erupted with holiday cheer, each one attempting to win bragging rights in the annual Winter Window Competition.

The Downtown Boise Association brought back its annual window competition in 2020 after the pandemic hit, as a way to give the community something safe to do, Downtown Boise Executive Director Jennifer Hensley said. Winter window voting closes on Dec. 18, Hensley said.

Holiday Window decor

The windows of Parrilla Grill, in Boise’s North End, are painted with a festive holiday theme.
Holiday Window decor

People walk by the holiday-themed painted windows of the Zions Bank building in downtown Boise on Monday.
Holiday Window decor

Holiday decor adorns a window at Fork restaurant in downtown Boise.

