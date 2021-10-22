Juneteenth was always a big deal in Treasure Valley NAACP President Charles Taylor's home state of Texas, where recognition of the holiday began on June 19, 1865.
Idaho became the fifth state to recognize Juneteenth as either a state holiday or a day of observance in 2001. Last year, Juneteenth became a federal holiday, but now Idaho County commissioners are debating whether to recognize it.
"To me, it's just a step backwards," Taylor said. "Whenever they talk about making a holiday that recognizes an African-American, the answer is we don't want to add another holiday."
For example, Idaho recognizes Martin Luther King Jr. — Idaho Human Rights Day every year.
"Well, Martin Luther King was only born on one day," Taylor said. "Every day is human rights day."
In April 1990, then-Gov. Cecil D. Andrus signed ”compromise” legislation to make Idaho one of the last states in the nation to recognize Martin Luther King Jr. with a state holiday, according to the Associated Press.
Andrus created Martin Luther King Jr. — Idaho Human Rights Day after a “lengthy and sometimes bitter debate,” the Associated Press reported that year.
“Opponents focused on the cost of another paid day off for state employees ... and whether King should be singled out for the honor,” the Associated Press wrote. “It took the addition of ‘Idaho Human Rights Day’ to win over enough lawmakers for passage of the bill in the session’s closing hours.”
Some supporters had cited the impact of King Jr.'s nonviolent philosophy and “symbolic importance,” and added celebrating the civil rights leader would help dismantle the perception of Idaho as a stronghold for white supremacists. Critics said the perception was exaggerated by the media, the story said.
Idaho is one of just a few states to have combined its Martin Luther King Jr. holidays. Most notably, Alabama and Mississippi combine their Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert E. Lee holidays, and remain the last two of the five states that originally did so. Lee, a Confederate Army general, fought for the Confederacy — a group of states that seceded from the United States because they wanted to continue enslaving Black people.
Idaho’s Black population is over five times larger now than in 1990, but at least one portion of the state is continuing the debate about holidays celebrating Black people.
The Idaho County commissioners are questioning whether they have to observe Juneteenth.
The holiday, which marks the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston to free slaves, falls on a Sunday next year. Normally, government workers would just have Monday off, but Idaho County Treasurer Abbie Hudson told the commissioners June 20 is the final day of property tax collections for the second half of the year, the Lewiston Tribune reported.
Hudson said the issue is only relevant to 2022.
Idaho County Commission Chairman Skip Brandt went a step further.
“We have plenty of holidays ... and I’m disinclined to add another one,” Brandt said, according to the Lewiston Tribune.
Brandt did not return a call seeking comment from the Idaho Press.
There are approximately 80 Black people in Idaho County, making up half-a-percent of the population, according to Census Bureau statistics.
In Idaho, less than 1% of the population is Black.
Holidays show what is valued by society, said Kristin Haltinner, an associate professor of sociology at the University of Idaho. But holidays also create community and unity, Haltinner said, such as Christmas, where many secular people use the time to be with family.
"I think the resistance to holidays that recognize some of these racist histories reflects the lack of reconciliation that Idaho has done with its own racist past," Haltinner said.
A disproportionate number of hate crimes have been committed against Black people in Idaho in the last decade, the Idaho Press previously reported. But prominent Black Idahoans said they don't believe the data fairly represents the state.
“It’s easy to say that Idaho is some racist state because there’s an absence of Black people, but as far as systems that really oppress the given people, that isn’t here,” Idaho Black History Museum Executive Director and Board President Phillip Thompson said in September. “You don’t have a school that has an over concentration of Black people and that school also happens to be in a lesser or crime-ridden neighborhood because they’ve been economically cut off.”
This summer, Joe Biden on June 17 signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, making it a formal holiday. Nampa, Meridian and Boise all said they would not close due to the short notice.
In a statement, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said the city would recognize Juneteenth and close city facilities beginning in 2022.
At the time, a spokesperson with the city of Meridian said it planned to take steps to recognize the new federal holiday. A spokesperson with the city of Nampa said Mayor Debbie Kling would work with the Nampa City Council to propose formally adding the holiday to the employee handbook in 2022.
The city of Nampa said on Thursday it would be bringing Juneteenth before the Nampa City Council before the end of the year since it requires an update to the employee handbook.
As of Thursday, the city of Meridian said it was in the process of reviewing and updating the employee policy manual for next year and as part of the effort, the city will be incorporating Juneteenth into the current city holiday policy for approval.