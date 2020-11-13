The sights and sounds of the holidays can be found at The Village at Meridian, with decked and a decorated 50-foot holiday tree in Fountain Square. Community members are invited to participate in holiday activities throughout the season:
No-Contact Santa Visits
This year, some necessary changes and innovations have been put in place to protect the public and Santa, The Village at Meridian representatives stated in a press release. There will be two chairs separated by a console farmers table with plexiglass in the middle in order to protect guests and Santa while still creating a beautiful photo in Santa’s House. Guests are asked to sign up through TheVillageAtMeridian.com.
For guests who are not quite ready for an in-person visit with Santa, The Village at Meridian is offering virtual Santa visits from Nov. 27 through Christmas Eve. These five-minute video calls will be recorded and available for download as memory keepsakes, the release stated.
Next to Santa’s house in Fountain Square, children will find a magical mailbox to place their letters and wish lists to Santa. Parents are encouraged to include special fun facts in the letters to surprise the children with personalized letters from Santa this holiday season, the release stated.
Snowman Scavenger Hunt
Challenge the family to see who can find all 15 holiday happy snowmen hiding throughout the Village at Meridian property. All 15 snowmen will be hiding carefully from November through December.
Ice Skating Rink
A holiday favorite at The Village at Meridian is the winter ice rink, so, beginning No. 14, the ice rink will be open for reservation-based skating, according to the release. For those interested in learning how to ice skate the Village at Meridian has partnered with Fireworks Skating Academy. Guests can take skate lessons from professionals by signing up online.
For more details, including about more upcoming events, visit thevillageatmeridian.com.
Community Calendar
Friday
Nampa — Family Fun Fridays is happening all day at the Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Nampa — Youth Art, 10 a.m., Nampa Parks and Recreation, 131 Constitution Way.
Boise — Red Cross Blood Drive | Give the Gift of Life, 10 a.m., Discovery Center of Idaho, 131 W. Myrtle St.
Virtual — Rocky Mountain Wildfire Smoke Symposium, 8 a.m.
Virtual — Baby Time, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Virtual — Music & Movement, 10 a.m., Hidden Springs Library, Lake Hazel Branch Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org.
Boise — Hour with the Expert (Jan Summers Duffy), 1 p.m., Discovery Center of Idaho, 131 W. Myrtle St.
Virtual — Depression and Bipolar Support Group, 3 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Garden City — Grateful (Tribute Band): An Acoustic Reckoning, 7 p.m., The Sapphire Room, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Nampa — Something Rotten, 7:30 p.m., Nampa Civic Center, 311 Third St. S.
Boise — Mission Improvable, 8 p.m., Playhouse Boise, 8001 W. Fairview Ave.
Boise — Playing Bridge (abridged) — A celebration and fundraiser!, 8 p.m., Stage Coach Theatre, 4802 W. Emerald St.