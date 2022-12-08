BOISE — Nestled between Hyde Park and downtown lie some of Boise's most historic neighborhoods, some of the oldest homes built in the late 1800s.
For the first time since 2019, the North End Neighborhood Association (NENA) is welcoming visitors into North End homes and businesses for the Holiday Home Tour, volunteer event coordinator Kate Henwood said.
During the tour, participants will walk through eight historic homes and two recently restored commercial spaces on Dec. 10, from noon to 4 p.m. Tickets can be purchased for $20 before the event. All proceeds will go to NENA, where funds are funneled into neighborhood projects and charities, Henwood said.
The tours will be primarily focused on the history of the buildings, and some homes are more decorated than others, Henwood said.
"Our community is so interesting, because every home is different," TRICA Community Partnership Director Annie Reeder said. "They've undergone so much transformation since the time that they were built ... finally getting the opportunity for neighbors to open their doors and say 'come in, let me show you around,' is a great community builder and just helps foster that neighborhood spirit."
The Treasure Valley Institute for Children's Arts, or TRICA, is one of the first stops on the tour.
Instead of having her home in the tour, Reeder decided to showcase TRICA. With children's arts and learning programs, including preschool with the arts, Reeder said, TRICA holds various programs in schools, teaching dance and art with an eye toward toward history and other social topics.
The building was originally a church, built in 1907. The institute is 27 years old, Reeder said, but after being under construction for 16 years, people are itching to see it.
"People walk by and they come up on the porch a lot and look in," Reeder said. "If they haven't been able to come to one of our public events, they haven’t been inside yet.”
About 10 streets away, Sandy Herman and her husband live at the tour's final stop, 1404 N Seventh St.
"The outside is crazy Christmas — we're big Christmas fans, so we went a bit over the top on the outside," Herman said. "We don’t have a theme. We’re not trendy, it’s more heirlooms and pieces. We don’t have exemplary antiques or anything."
Their home might bring something unique to the tour, Herman said.
"We like to use our things," she said. "We just don't have stuff that we keep for good. Everything gets used and put up."
The home was originally built by a carpenter named John J Hurum in 1891 over the course of 10 years, Herman said. In 1909, the home was sold to a plumber. With additions built for the home in the 1960s and 1990s, it feels like walking through time — the Hermans have kept a lot of the original structure including floors, doorknobs, and a stone fireplace.
But at first, Herman didn't think this would be the "forever home" she was looking for.
"I was not convinced when we looked at it. It was much more house than I wanted. We were looking for a forever house," she said.
They were focused on finding a larger lot with most of the rooms on the main floor, Herman said, and the home's location was hard to beat. Still unsure, during the second walkthrough, Herman pictured what the renovations could be — that changed everything.
Two years ago, the Hermans bought the home and renovated it for a year before moving in. On Saturday, they're sharing their home with the public.
"Events like this give people opportunities to meet other people in the neighborhood and showcase the neighborhood," Herman said. "After several years of everybody being away from each other, it's an extra important time."
NENA is anticipating approximately 200 people to attend the holiday tour, Henwood said.
“Particularly around the holidays, people are always looking for fun, festive activities to do," Henwood said.
Volunteer tour guides for the event are welcome, Henwood said.
"You just meet so many interesting people, and even some really great conversations," she said. "There are a lot of history buffs that come through."