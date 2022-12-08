Support Local Journalism


BOISE — Nestled between Hyde Park and downtown lie some of Boise's most historic neighborhoods, some of the oldest homes built in the late 1800s.

For the first time since 2019, the North End Neighborhood Association (NENA) is welcoming visitors into North End homes and businesses for the Holiday Home Tour, volunteer event coordinator Kate Henwood said. 

Holiday Home Tour

This home at 1404 N Seventh Street in Boise’s North End, built in 1891, will be the final stop among those featured in the North End Neighborhood Association's Holiday Home Tour.
Holiday Home Tour

The family room of a home at 1404 N Seventh Street in Boise’s North End, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.

