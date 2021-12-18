Originally published Nov. 18 on KTVB.COM.
Boise resident John Dorman has been playing Santa for 42 years, including eight with the Downtown Boise Association. He grows his beard out all year to make sure he’s ready for his jolly role each December, even in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the association to make its Santa visits virtual.
But now, COVID-19 vaccines have helped the association’s Santa plans and other events take place in person. Dorman is excited to be back in person, where he said the conversations with children flow more easily.
“Things are improving a little bit,” Dorman said. “(I’ve enjoyed) just seeing the children and the parents too. ... I’ve actually had some grandmothers who have never had a picture with Santa, so I’ve been lucky to have an opportunity to be in their photographs.”
Downtown Boise Association Executive Director Jennifer Hensley moved to Idaho around two years ago, so only her first Christmas in the Gem State was unaltered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The only caveat is the holiday tree fell over that year,” Hensley said, laughing. “It was still pretty much a normal holiday season.”
This year, she shares Dorman’s optimism. Many events that took place last year are happening differently this time around, like in-person Santa events. Hensley expects other holiday happenings like carriage rides to bring people downtown.
“I think honestly it’s the best. Last year, any pivots to do anything virtually were honestly trying to make sure that the community thought about downtown and remained engaged...but the best way to do them is in-person,” Hensley said. “We’re just really excited...to just continue to remind (people) what a magical space this is.”
Some events are free, but some do charge admission. Some are taking visitors by reservation or appointment to ensure physical distancing as the spread of COVID-19 continues to be a concern.
Here are some more upcoming holiday events in the Treasure Valley.
BOISE
Horse-drawn carriage rides
Horse-drawn carriage rides are free on Fridays and Saturdays in downtown Boise, courtesy of Washington Trust Bank. They’re offered from 4 to 8 p.m. through Dec. 18 on a first-come, first-served basis, starting at the corner of Ninth and Bannock streets.
Capitol Christmas tree
The Idaho State Capitol’s Christmas tree and other decorations are at the statehouse for viewing.
The downtown Boise Christmas tree was lit after Thanksgiving in The Grove Plaza, but a lighting celebration did not take place this year.
Seeing Santa at the mall
For many, taking the kids to see Santa Claus at the mall is another annual tradition.
At Boise Towne Square, the Handmade Idaho Holiday Shop is now open for the season. Visitors can take a picture with Santa each day through Dec. 24 in the mall’s center court. Reservations are encouraged. More information is available at boisetownesquare.com. Monday nights are pet nights with Santa.
Salvation Army angel trees
Boise Towne Square is also hosting Salvation Army angel trees. The trees are located at the bottom of the food court escalators. Choose a tag, shop for that special gift request and deliver the gift to the Salvation Army office located at 9492 W. Emerald Street, less than a mile west of the mall. The gifts will go to children or senior adults registered with the Salvation Army.
Seeing Santa downtown
Santa will be in downtown Boise for the three December Saturdays leading up to Christmas as part of the Downtown Boise Association’s Holidays in the City festivities. Santa’s hours and guidelines are as follows:
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 4, 11 and 18, located at D.L. Evans Bank Downtown Branch, Ninth and Main streets
- Visits are on a first-come, first-served basis
- Bring a camera or phone to take your own pictures
- Dress warmly in the event that a line forms outside
- Visits are socially distanced; masks are required for anyone over the age of 2years old
- The event supports Women’s and Children’s Alliance — donations welcome and appreciated
Winter Garden aGlow
Winter Garden aGlow opened on Thanksgiving at the Idaho Botanical Garden. As was the case in 2020, this year’s event will use timed ticketing, and tickets must be purchased in advance. Attractions include holiday music, free coffee and hot cocoa, warming barrels, the Treehouse and Enchanted Forest, and hundreds of thousands of sparkling lights all over the garden.
Winter Garden aGlow will be open from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, through Dec. 31.
CALDWELL
Winter Wonderland
Now until the first week of January, more than one million lights cover trees, buildings and bridges all over downtown Caldwell for Winter Wonderland.
Indian Creek Plaza is also home to a singing Christmas tree and Idaho’s only ice ribbon. Visit destinationcaldwell.com for information about ice skating, parking and downtown Caldwell businesses.
MERIDIAN
Letters to Santa
A mailbox for letters to Santa is set up in the plaza outside Meridian City Hall. Children who drop off their letters by Dec. 19 will receive a personal response.
The Christmas in Meridian website has more information about the city’s events, an online map of Christmas lights around the community and a calendar of more events.
Letters and wish lists for Santa can also be dropped at a mailbox next to Santa’s house in Fountain Square at The Village.
Scentsy Commons Christmas Lights
Scentsy Commons, at Eagle Road and Pine Avenue in Meridian, is aglow with a dazzling light display, which includes a 75-foot Christmas tree with a ribbon of light that changes color, and a light tunnel you can walk through. In all, the number of lights totals more than 887,000. Maybe you’ve noticed the lights while driving down one of Idaho’s busiest thoroughfares and wondered, “can you just go walk around and take a look any time?” Yes, yes you can! There’s no charge, and the lights are on from sunset to sunrise through Jan. 16.
Santa’s house
Santa opened his house the morning of Nov. 19 to welcome children and their families in the weeks leading up to Christmas. Reservations are required this year. For Santa’s “office hours” at The Village, and to make a reservation, visit thevillageatmeridian.com.
Storytime with Santa’s helpers
Storytime with Santa’s helpers takes place Mondays at 11:30 a.m. and noon in The Village Cinema lobby.
Snowman scavenger hunt
Fifteen snowmen are hiding around The Village through the month of December, daring visitors to find them in the Snowman Scavenger Hunt. Scavenger hunt checklists are available at the concierge desk. Participants are asked to bring back completed checklists for a complimentary gift while supplies last.
Ice skating
The Village’s ice-skating rink is open through January. Visitors can make reservations for 30-minute blocks on The Village website.
Fireworks Skating Academy is offering skating classes for all ages and levels weekly Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Visitors can sign up on The Village website.
NAMPA
Boise Ballet Academy
Boise Ballet Academy performs “The Nutcracker” at the Nampa Civic Center Dec. 18 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Both performances will be in the Nampa Civic Center’s John Brandt Performing Arts Theater
“Please join us for a magical performance where the next generation of talented dancers show case their technique and artistry,” the Nampa Civic Center said on its website. “The classical tale is brought to life by more than 80 dancers in spectacular costumes. Ring in the holiday season with this wonderful tradition suitable for all ages!”
2C Cowboy Christmas
The inaugural 2C Cowboy Christmas takes place Dec. 18, at the O’Connor Fieldhouse in Caldwell, featuring western-themed vendors. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free. It’s co-hosted by Caldwell Night Rodeo and O’Connor Fieldhouse.
Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis contributed to this report.