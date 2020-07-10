BOISE — The Schick-Ostolasa Farmstead in the Dry Creek Valley was one of the oldest continuously inhabited residences in Idaho's statehood when in 2005 it was nearly torn down for development.
In the late stage of constructing Hidden Springs in 2005, the ranch was planned to be bulldozed to make room for new home. Ada County made a deal last minute and bought two acres where the ranch sat, about 11 miles from downtown Boise.
The land was then rented to the newly formed Dry Creek Historical Society for $1 a year and placed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Since then, volunteers, visitors and the generosity of others have been able to keep the organization running, including offering public tours of the farmstead during the spring and summer.
To put the Dry Creek Valley in context, you have to go back to the first days of the gold rush, said Jay Karamales, one of the directors of the historical society.
In August 1862, a massive gold rush brought in about 10,000 people to the frontier.
Phillip Schick moved from New York and was transporting supplies from Lewiston, Idaho, to miners when his oxen became loose. Tracking them down he came to a valley full of lush, waist-high grass where he built his homestead, Karamales said.
Shick died in 1902, and his wife ran the ranch until 1920. The property was sold to another family, the Parsons, and was run by their friends. The Osolasa family lived there from 1927 to 2005 until the historical society, founded in 2005, started restoring the property.
After two years of repairs, the organization opened the homestead to the public for tours. That’s how the place got saved, Karamales said.
Dry Creek Historical Society is open for free public tours from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays, May through September. The tour includes a walk-through of the restored farmhouse, the Red House, horse barn and saddle shed. As of right now, the granary is being restored.
Many early farmsteads contributed to the growth of Idaho.
“If it weren't for the hard work of pioneers who came out here and built this early type of ranch, farm and home with their bare hands with just the materials that they had around them, Idaho wouldn’t be the success it is,” Karamales said.
Many parts of the farmhouse were made by hand, including home's stone foundation.
North of the ranch, Albert Robie and Alexander Rossi ran a sawmill on what is now known as Robie Creek from 1864 to 1872 when the partnership dissolved. The sawmill helped build many first generational structures along Main Street in Boise. This is the area that fed early Boise and provided construction materials, Karamales said.
“We see the county's agricultural past disappearing quickly. And we want to try to preserve a little bit of that so people are able to come back, come here and get a taste of what was here before,” Karamales said.
A part of keeping the homestead available for the public to see are the volunteers who keep the organization running. Volunteers help with yard work, maintenance and Saturday tours. Volunteers from Hidden Springs devote hundreds of hours each month to keep this organization running, Karamales said. The volunteers, many of whom live in Hidden Springs, devote hundreds of hours each month, he said.
One challenge for Dry Creek Historical Society is letting people know the farmstead is there. They have a front porch concert, vendors and exhibitors come into the ranch. They hold a big fundraiser in September called “All Time Farm Day.” The historical society’s budget is funded through society members and fundraising events.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, farmhouse tours are still available to the public. The historical society is not accepting tours from nursing homes or assisted living facilities. Some events have been canceled including third-grade school trips, which would have brought 400 people to the homestead.
The historical society offers hand sanitizer for those who come for Saturday tours and asks visitors to maintain social distance.
“If you live in Southwest Idaho, come and take advantage of the ranch,” Karamales said. “Come see what's available here and then if you're so inclined, help us grow.”