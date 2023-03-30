Treefort

Martha Stax performs at El Korah Shrine in Boise during Treefort in 2019. 

 Chris Bronson/Idaho Press

Originally published March 28 on KTVB.COM.

Local entertainment and music promoting company The Duck Club, the creator of Treefort Music Fest, has bought the El Korah Shrine building in a partnership with its co-owner, Scoggin Capital Investment.

