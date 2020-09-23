BOISE — A Pulitzer-prize winning historian from Sugar City, Idaho, joined City Club of Boise Wednesday to look back on Idaho’s path toward women’s suffrage, a milestone that’s in the spotlight this year as the nation celebrates the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment’s ratification.
Laurel Thatcher Ulrich, Harvard University professor emerita who coined the popular phrase, “well-behaved women seldom make history,” spoke during City Club’s Third Annual Marilyn Shuler Human Rights Forum to discuss the geography of the battle for women’s suffrage.
The American West was the cradle for many of the early gains in women’s suffrage. Idaho passed a law allowing most women to vote in 1896, 24 years before the 19th Amendment was ratified, allowing women across the United States to vote.
“Why the West?” Ulrich asked. “Political scientists have argued two factors were crucially important: political competition and suffrage mobilization.”
Idaho, though distant from large urban centers, was a site of early agitation for women’s suffrage, Ulrich said.
“Suffrage victors in the West were dependent on national politics, because intrepid suffragists in other parts of the country were able to facilitate things they couldn’t do in their own homes,” Ulrich said.
National figures like Carrie Chapman Catt, a famed East Coast suffragist, and other suffragists toured the state of Idaho before women’s suffrage became law, starting suffrage clubs to rally women around the right to vote. Those women helped empower Idaho suffragists like Martha Jamison Whitman, Ulrich said, who powered the suffrage movement in Idaho.
Ideological boundaries made it difficult for suffragists on the East Coast to gain the vote for themselves, as the party dynamics made expanding the electorate a dangerous proposition for politicians already in power. In the West, with its more open social ladder and less set-in-stone party politics, women were viewed as a way to expand the electorate. However, looser social categories did not mean racism and other barriers were not part of Idaho’s own suffrage history.
Chinese immigrants — who once made up 25.8% of the state’s population — and members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints faced severe discrimination in Idaho in the late 19th century, Ulrich said. Violence against Chinese immigrants and the federal passage of the Chinese Exclusion Act drove many out of Idaho, while the Test Oath, engineered by late Sen. Fred DuBois, disenfranchised Latter-day Saints across the state.
In many ways, women got the vote, Ulrich hypothesized, because men didn’t think they were a danger to their power. That has changed over the last 100 years, the professor noted, especially as women like Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg have become key figures in high-leverage places like the U.S. Supreme Court.
When asked when the United States might have its first woman president, Ulrich did not give a time frame estimate, but rather said there should be more focus on local elections.
“Maybe what we need to do is focus less on seeing a woman president than celebrating the people running for office this week, month and in local environments, at the grassroots where most good things happen,” she said.