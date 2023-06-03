2022 Hispanic Youth Leadership Summit

Over 800 students from 35 different high schools showed up to the College of Idaho campus for the 2022 Hispanic Youth Leadership Summit, an annual event hosted by the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs to help prepare Latinx students for life after high school.

 Sadie Dittenber/Idaho Education News

Originally published June 1 on IdahoReports.

Hispanic parents are grateful for the educational opportunities available to their children but face many of the same challenges as other parents in Idaho schools, as well as cultural insensitivity and stereotyping from administrators, according to a study released Thursday.

