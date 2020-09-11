NAMPA — The Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho is typically a hub of activity for the Latino community in the Treasure Valley, hosting quinceañaras, weddings and conferences.
But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, every event since March has been canceled, slashing a key source of the nonprofit's revenue.
"We are holding on as best as we can," said Humberto Fuentes, the center's president and CEO. "The coronavirus has it us hard. We are all volunteers, and the way we pay the bills is through the events and conferences."
Volunteer Graciela Fonseca said during a normal year, the center each week would host two to three weddings or quinceañaras, the traditional celebration of a girl's 15th birthday. Room rentals for those events are about $1,800 to $2,000 for the day, funds the center is missing during the pandemic, she said.
Fuentes said the center is waiting to see if Gov. Brad Little moves the state out of Stage 4 of its coronavirus reopening plan this month before staff start scheduling indoor events again.
"As soon we can open up, quinceañaras and weddings will continue to happen here, and the community will come back out to support us," Fuentes said.
Starting this month, however, the center will host outdoor events to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, which starts Sept. 15.
On Sunday outside the Hispanic Cultural Center, Telemundo Boise is hosting "Fiestas Patrias," a patriotic holiday celebrating the Sept. 16 anniversary of Mexican Independence from Spain. The cultural center asks that attendees wear masks.
The center is still hosting dance classes from Ballet Folklorico and mariachi classes for kids, Fuentes said, but those groups don't pay the center for the space.
HISTORY
In 2003, the center opened in Nampa with 13 paid staff with the support of then-mayor Tom Dale. According to previous reporting from the Idaho Press, the city of Nampa basically donated the land for the center, with a price tag of $1 a year for 50 years.
Other than the $1 per year lease agreement on the property, Nampa no longer gives the Hispanic Cultural Center financial support, city spokeswoman Amy Bowman said.
The center has changed since its opening, today it is run by a small group of volunteers who are responsible for programming and cleaning and everything in between. Fuentes said previously the center utilized Department of Correction work-release inmates to help the staff clean the building, but following the outbreak of coronavirus, the center no longer relies on those individuals and must do the cleaning itself.
Fuentes said the center has been relying on grants to pay its bills. Two volunteers for the center have been working through grant applications, Fuentes said.
Fonseca, who has been helping with the grants, said the center has received two grants for two different murals on the building, one from the Idaho Office on Drug Policy and one from Harry Morrison. The center has also received a grant from the Idaho Commission on the Arts for its programming and two grants for operations from J.R. Simplot Company and Charlotte Martin.
Fonseca said the center is waiting on grants from the Whittenberger Foundation for a 3D Printer and from the Idaho Humanities Council for programs.
"We have gotten some small grants to do a historical farmworker display of history and contributions they have made to the state of Idaho," Fuentes said. "We also have a pending memorandum of understanding with Boys and Girls Club to hold classes here."