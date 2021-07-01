EAGLE — Dr. Scott Lewis, a developmental optometrist who owns Focus Vision Therapy Center in Eagle, faced a number of challenges related to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Chief among them was devising a way to deliver hands-on vision therapy — his “entire business model” — without putting patients and staff at risk of contracting COVID-19.
“Nobody knew what to expect,” Lewis said.
Then, starting in March of last year, Idaho Gov. Brad Little issued a series of executive orders lifting administrative rules that prevented some health care providers, including Focus Vision Therapy Center, from offering telehealth services. Lewis got to work researching tools to provide services remotely in a way that was “sufficient and adequate and to the same level that we were doing in office.” Lewis closed the office on a Friday and by the following Thursday he was training his staff of nearly a dozen vision therapists on new internet software.
Three in four of Lewis’ roughly 150 patients continued therapy during the pandemic, without coming to the office, except to pick up equipment required to attend sessions remotely.
“Some of our patients, even after we started in-office therapy again, elected to do remote therapy,” Lewis said. “To this day, I still have some patients that are doing a hybrid course of therapy.”
The pandemic forced businesses, both small and large, to adapt. It devastated some that were unprepared, unable or unwilling to change. But for those businesses that survived, the pandemic introduced new ways of doing business, and it changed clients’ and customers’ expectations and behaviors, creating new pathways in the network between sellers and buyers.
“The pandemic was incredibly destructive,” said Jessica Silva, a branch manager and small business advisor for Zions Bank in Meridian. “However, one of the silver linings was that it definitely highlighted the creativity and the innovation in the small business space. We saw many businesses quickly adapt and find solutions to deliver their product and meet their customers’ needs.”
Small business owners learned, or should have learned, three lessons from the pandemic and the economic crisis it created, Silva said.
First, it highlighted the importance of maintaining a cash reserve. The pandemic exposed businesses that were “over-extended” and didn’t have an adequate foundation to keep afloat during an emergency, Silva said.
“Establishing the discipline early on as a business begins to grow, putting, even if it’s a little bit, aside, will definitely help,” she said.
Second is adaptability, the ability to pivot quickly and take advantage of small businesses’ nimble stature as compared to their larger competitors. Adaptable restaurants shifted to contactless delivery options while businesses in office settings allowed employees to work from home.
“I think that’s something that’s here to stay,” Silva said.
The third lesson is leveraging technology, the way Lewis did to offer remote services. Silva said, even some of her most tech resistant clients — some that accepted only cash, for example — upgraded to digital services during the pandemic. A local gym pivoted its businesses to at-home, virtual training via a subscription.
Such changes can be necessary not only because pandemic restrictions but because consumer behaviors have shifted.
“Consumers are a fickle bunch,” Silva said. “Consumer behaviors and needs change all the time, but the pandemic most certainly brought those behaviors and changes very quickly.”
That’s evident in the way large corporations, which had significant investment in their pre-pandemic methods, are adapting to new consumer needs. Nordstrom Rack, for example, introduced shared inventory, the ability to fill online orders from store inventory as well as fulfillment centers, and next-day buy-online, pickup in-store (sometimes abbreviated as BOPIS).
“The bottom line is businesses have to be prepared to offer a remote service and be able to deliver the service digitally, and if they are going to have clients come in person, they have to have a big value proposition to encourage their patronage in person,” Silva said.
That value proposition is one reason small businesses can have an edge over large businesses. Customers want to spend their money at businesses whose values they share, Silva said. Publicizing those values can attract customers as well as employees. It’s something business owners should consider during the ongoing worker shortage; that and paying workers market-rate wages, Silva said.
Lewis said, in hindsight — which is “20/20,” the optometrist joked — he would have changed very little about the way his business responded to the pandemic. The crisis “got us thinking … outside the box,” he said, and “empowered my staff and myself to become creative.”
The telehealth service, which accommodates about 85% of normal in-person therapy, is utilized by clients across the state and further. One client finished their therapy after they moved to Saudi Arabia.
“This telehealth therapy has really opened up the access to care,” Lewis said. “We can offer care so nobody has to feel isolated.”