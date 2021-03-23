Starting Wednesday, Idaho Highway 55 will have daily openings to one lane of alternating traffic from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The road will be closed outside these hours.
Travelers can expect at least 15-minute delays during this time, according to the Idaho Transportation Department. Crews will be monitoring the rock outcropping and are prepared to close the road immediately if weather or hillside conditions change.
Travelers, especially large vehicles, RVs, and trucks pulling trailers, are advised to use U.S. 95 as the alternate route.
“We want to thank the public for their patience as we respond to this rock slide,” Caleb Lakey, ITD district engineer, said in a statement. “Our ITD personnel and contractor crews have worked nights and weekends to open the road and protect the public. While this is a major milestone, we recognize that there is still significant effort required to resolve this issue.”
The rockslide occured the night of March 15 near Smiths Ferry, closing the highway.
ITD is working alongside national slide experts and finalizing plans to remove the remaining rock outcropping, which will require additional full road closures. These closures will likely begin in the next seven days. More information about the closures will be provided as it is available. Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead, visit Idaho 511, and pay close attention to the message boards on ID-55.