Idaho State Highway 55 between Smiths Ferry and Round Valley Road will remain closed another 7-10 days, depending on weather, according to the Idaho Transportation Department. The highway was originally slated to be closed through Monday because of a rockslide, but that closure has been extended.
Construction crews made significant progress Sunday shoring up the rockslide area near the Rainbow Bridge about 20 miles south of Cascade, ITD said in a news release.
The crews completed construction of a rock structure, known as a buttress, approximately 20 feet tall and 400 feet long, to stabilize the base of the slide, the release said. The next step is to remove slide debris, install drainage systems above the buttress and widen the roadway to two lanes before the winter.
“We have made very good progress and stabilized the slide area," Jason Brinkman, ITD District 3 Engineering Manager, said in the release. "This allows crews to remove excess rock from the hillside and begin building a two-way road around the slide area. Our goal is to finish the work as quickly as possible, while also focusing on both the safety of the construction team and the public once the road reopens.”
Until the highway reopens, travelers can use Highway 95 as an alternate route, the news release stated.
The public can receive direct project updates by signing up for text or email alerts on the project website, itdprojects.org/id55smithsferry, or visit Idaho 511 before leaving on a trip to learn the latest highway conditions.
