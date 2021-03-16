SMITHS FERRY — A rock slide Monday night caused road closures on Highway 55 near Smiths Ferry, about halfway between Boise and McCall.
The highway was still closed as of Tuesday afternoon as crews worked to clear debris.
The rock slide happened along a stretch where highway improvements are underway, but there's currently no evidence excavation of the hillside directly triggered the slide, according to the Idaho Transportation Department.
Geotechnical engineers have conducted a preliminary assessment and believe there is risk more rocks may slide. Tuesday's work was focused on creating protection for at least a single travel lane on the highway from additional rockfall.
ITD said it has coordinated with emergency service providers to ensure critical services remain available for the community.
There are no known injuries from the slide. An excavator being used for the project did get hit.
“The rock and earth in this area is historically unstable,” project manager Alex Deduck said in a statement. “We saw a significant slide in 2019 just south of here. Last night’s slide is another example why our project is so important.”
The Smiths Ferry to Rainbow Bridge project will remove thousands of tons of rock and earth from the adjacent hillside to widen the highway, create rock catchment ditches, and reduce the severity of curves. Information about the project, as well as resources to sign up for email and text alerts, can be found at itdprojects.org/id55smithsferry.