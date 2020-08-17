BOISE — There are more eviction hearings set in Idaho for this week than there have been since May, with more than 50 on the docket.
That’s according to a news release from Jesse Tree, a Boise-based organization that provides assistance and resources for people facing eviction or homelessness. The 53 eviction hearings scheduled this week are the most the state has seen since May, when a temporary moratorium on evictions ran out.
On March 25 the Idaho Supreme Court imposed a temporary ban on evictions, scheduled to last through April 15. That hold was extended through April 22. Most eviction proceedings were not taking place between March 25 and April 22, under emergency orders from the Idaho Supreme Court. There was also a moratorium on evictions on federally backed mortgages, which ended July 31.
Eviction hearings spiked May 4-8, with 62 statewide, according to Jesse Tree.
“This week sets the highest weekly count of cases since that time,” the organization said Monday. “Jesse Tree … estimates that this week’s surge is a result of the end of the federal moratorium and the cut-off of unemployment benefits that both converged on July 31.”
Tenants are still receiving evictions summons via mail, according to the release, but although the hearings are being held virtually, the summons sometimes still tell renters to go to the courthouse.
“Further, eviction summons fail to notify tenants of their rights and consequences of failing to show up for court — a default judgement — and community resources they can access to catch up on back rent,” Jesse Tree's release states. “Tenants attending eviction court must then defend themselves against landlords and property management companies who are usually represented by counsel.”
Eviction can stay on a renter’s record for years, affecting their ability to find new housing and employment, much as a criminal record can. What’s more, Jesse Tree’s leadership expects to see an increase in evictions as the coronavirus pandemic drags on.
“As businesses remain shut-down and unemployed tenants use up their savings and fall further behind in their bills, Jesse Tree anticipates it will hear from more people in the weeks to come,” according to the release. “Jesse Tree continues to see an increase in the number of requests for rental assistance on the organization’s housing crisis line in step with increased evictions occurring throughout the Treasure Valley. Jesse Tree volunteers report that calls continue to get more complicated, with people further behind in rent, and an increasing number of tenants who are needing to move because their landlord has increased the rent or is selling the property.”
The group asked the Idaho Supreme Court to provide renters facing eviction with information about rental assistance and other community programs when they are served a summons, but the court declined to do so, calling rental assistance a “non-neutral resource,” according to the release.