Originally published June 23 on KTVB.COM.
A wind and thunderstorm that blew into the area Tuesday evening left damage in its wake in the form of downed limbs and toppled trees.
A woman was killed and another was seriously injured when the storm blew through Antelope Campground in Gem County.
The storm brought brief periods of rain and wind gusts that hit 60 mph in some parts of the Treasure Valley.
Scattered power outages were reported, with neighborhoods affected in Boise, Nampa, Meridian, Caldwell and Middleton. Idaho Power is aware of the outages, according to the agency, and is working to fix them.
Dust storm warnings and high wind warnings had been issued for the area as the unsettled air moved in, with officials warning travelers to be cautious on the roads due to the strong gusts and decreased visibility.
According to the Gem County Dispatch, the woman who died and the woman who was injured were at the Antelope Campground near Sage Hen Reservoir when the storm blew through and toppled several trees in the area. The women sought refuge in a vehicle.
Authorities say the upper part of a tree fell on the vehicle.
One woman died at the scene, while the other was flown by air ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment. Dispatch says the names of the two women are not being released at this time.
More gusty winds are expected Wednesday afternoon and into the evening, primarily in the area south of the Snake River. The disturbance is not expected to be as strong as in Tuesday's storm, however.
