BOISE — Seamus Worsley will start college this fall at a school he has never visited.
After years of hard work in the classroom and on the tennis court at Bishop Kelly High School, Worsley is spending the last few weeks of his high school years listening to lectures from his teachers on Zoom and turning in assignments remotely. His final tennis season and prom were canceled, and graduation ceremony delayed.
Worsley, 18, was scheduled to visit his new school, the University of Georgia, in March, but due to COVID-19 he was unable to go. He is confident he will like the school because he is interested in living in the South, has family in nearby Tennessee and looks forward to attending the school’s football games, but Worsley said lots of his classmates are much more uncertain about their choices.
“I’ve talked to a lot of my classmates and most of them are in the same boat,” he said. “A classmate of mine was admitted to some top end schools and hasn’t been able to visit any of them. It’s making decisions very difficult.”
College-bound Treasure Valley students, like Worsley, are navigating unusual circumstances as they hit the finish line of their secondary education. On top of the usual milestones being canceled, top academic achieving students are also missing out on recognition ceremonies and facing uncertainty about the next step in their education.
How grades and credits will be counted later are still a question mark for some students. Boise and Nampa’s public school districts have adopted grading policies that ensure high school students’ final grades can only improve with work completed in the final quarter of the year, not drop below what they earned by the end of the third quarter. Any students taking AP courses will still take their exams, but they will only be tested on material they learned through mid-March.
Ryan Hill, spokesman for the Boise School District, said the goal of the relaxed grading policy is to keep students learning, but also not penalize them for struggling with distance learning or other immediate stressors during the pandemic.
“We’re doing what we can to make sure this entire process is not punitive to students,” he said. “We all acknowledge that these are extraordinary circumstances, and we want students to come through this with as least amount of harm as possible, particularly on the academic side.”
The Boise School District does not name a valedictorian or salutatorian to honor the students with the top GPAs anymore. Instead, Hill said each school handles honoring the top students differently, such as Boise High School’s policy of having students pick the graduation speaker from the top 10% of the graduating class.
Even though students aren’t vying for those top two spots anymore like in years past, Hill said the competition for valedictorian or salutatorian would not be heavily impacted by the new grading policy in the fourth quarter because top rankings are mostly settled by the end of the first semester of senior year.
Although work is still being graded normally at Bishop Kelly for Worsley, he is unsure exactly how his dual-enrollment coursework at Boise State University will be counted for credit at the University of Georgia. He will be able to pick between a numbered grade and a pass/fail grade from BSU.
Worsley said the quick transition to online learning was rocky, but now that teachers have mastered a variety of livestreaming programs and other ways to distribute materials online, school has settled into a routine. Although a familiar rhythm to learning does help students feel more adjusted during the pandemic, the rapid change to online learning might make it easier for students to be distracted at the end of the year.
“It seems like a lot of my friends are saying, ‘There’s no point in trying anymore, and I will just work to graduate,’” Worsley said. “Teachers are not too pleased about it, because they’re trying to put together material and teach us the rest of the curriculum, but I don’t necessarily blame my classmates. It’s hard to focus while at home.”
Zane Harbison, a senior at Boise High, said trying to complete school work without the in-person motivation from teachers and students is difficult, especially at the end of high school. This was his first year playing Ultimate Frisbee at his school, but because of COVID-19, that was canceled along with other big events.
And because of the sudden nature of the pandemic, when Harbison and the other seniors left school for the last time in mid-March they did not know they would not be returning.
“For me it was difficult to kind of suddenly get removed from the whole school atmosphere that one day when Governor Little declared a state of emergency and the next week schools were shut down,” Harbison said. “That was kind of an abrupt transition because one week we had school and the next week we had nothing at all going on and then once again going back into learning was a little bit difficult for me to handle.”
Unlike Worsley, before the pandemic hit Idaho, Harbison was able to visit Columbia University in New York City, where he will be attending in the fall. He said he was lucky to be able to make an informed decision about picking a school in a large city much different than Boise.
Susan Lovelace, executive director of nonprofit Step Ahead Idaho, which is focused on helping students prepare for college, said the past few weeks have been filled with anxiety instead of celebrations for the region’s top high schoolers as they try to pick colleges in far away cities. She said colleges have beefed up their virtual tour options, but it’s not the same as visiting in person.
“I’ve got a kid evaluating Columbia by watching ‘Gossip Girl’ because she can’t go to New York City,” Lovelace said. “That may not be an accurate picture of New York or Columbia. (Colleges) are trying hard (with virtual tours), but for a kid who has never been out of the state of Idaho or never walked around in Boston or New York or Philadelphia or Washington, D.C., trying to differentiate those cities is impossible.”
SOCIAL IMPACT
This is also a difficult time for students to navigate because they can’t take part in the same casual social activities with their friends to say goodbye to high school before they start their new life. Lovelace believes high schools students have been judged more harshly by society for violating the social distancing orders and visiting with each other than adults who are not following the order either.
“I see a lot of students being thrown under the bus,” she said. “I think they may be more noticeable, but I think teenagers are taking some heat over that when they’re doing what is natural for teenagers, which is to try to hang out with their friends.”
Harbison said not being able to see friends is difficult during this time, but he remains hopeful things will open up again before it is time to pack up for school.
“I’m still in contact with my friends and making plans of what we want to do this summer and not letting the coronavirus get to us and keep us down, because we know it’s going to end at some point,” he said. “And the best thing we can do right now is hold on to faith that it’s going to end sooner rather than later.”