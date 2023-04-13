Support Local Journalism


A local student-athlete is dead after collapsing during a practice.

Justin Smith, a senior on Timberline High School's varsity tennis team, collapsed during practice on Monday and later died at St. Luke's Regional Medical Center in Boise. The cause and manner of his death are listed as pending by the Ada County Coroner's Office. He was 17 years old.

Remembering Justin Smith

Members of the Timberline High School tennis team honor fallen teammate Justin Smith by writing his initials on their shoes as they head into their first match without him on Thursday.

