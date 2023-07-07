MERIDIAN — Patients receiving chemotherapy at St. Luke’s Meridian Cancer Institute used to look out their windows and see gray cinderblock walls. Now, their window views have changed, thanks to Owyhee High School art students.
Last week, nine murals were hung outside of patients’ windows. Patients receive chemo in a daylight basement, which gets lots of light, but the nine windows there don’t have much of a view. The murals give patients like Wendy Turner, who has been undergoing chemotherapy since August, the chance to talk about art instead of cancer.
“You come in here and you kind of feel like you’re in a dungeon down here,” Turner said.
But the murals, Turner said, have changed that dungeon like atmosphere into one with color and art.
“We (patients) don’t get out much, so it’s like going to a little museum that we didn’t have before,” Turner said.
Stewart McWilliams, a registered nurse at the Chemo Infusion Center, has been caring for patients at the center for over a decade. McWilliams got the mural idea from one of his patients several years ago. That idea stuck with McWilliams, so much so that he reached out to Chloe Miller, the head of the art department at Owyhee High School. They started brainstorming how to hang the murals two years ago, Miller said.
“It’s definitely the largest scale painting any of my students have ever done,” Miller said. “It took us a year to get through painting all of them, especially because I couldn’t have all nine of them available in my room ... we could only have about four that we were working on at a time.”
The students had their work cut out for them. Painting was done outside of class time during lunch, after school or advisory periods, Miller said. Murals took anywhere from eight to 30 hours to complete, with just 12 students working on them.
“Once it got started, it took on a life of its own,” McWilliams said.
All of it was funded through donors and the St. Luke’s Foundation. One man who donated money for the murals, Sam, lost his wife after she did several chemotherapy treatments at the center. She loved painting birds, McWilliams recalled, but he wasn’t thinking of that when he hung the murals. McWilliams later learned that there was a hand painting birds on the mural hanging in the first room Sam’s wife received treatment in.
Coincidences like that have happened, and are anticipated to continue to happen, at the center, McWilliams said. But the hope is that the murals will provide patients with a distraction and perhaps a little light, Miller said.
“I hope it gives them (patients) a little bit of a sense of comfort,” Miller said. “I want them to kind of feel like they want to experience each of the pieces... I think the pieces will connect differently with the patients.”
The unveiling of the murals, Miller said, was a huge moment for her students.
“Everything’s so good when you’re young, you don’t really get the full scheme of what happens in life. It’s there, but you don’t think about it as much and I think it gave them a better perspective, that their artwork can make a really big difference in people’s lives,” Miller said. “It can change their lives.”
The most rewarding moment for her was watching her students get to meet patients who are being treated and directly impacted by the murals.
“There was one family and their daughter had passed away pretty recently,” Miller recalled. “And the parents came and told one of my students, ‘if my daughter was still here, she would have chosen your artwork to sit by’ and it brought the student to tears.”
Patients like Turner were overwhelmed with gratitude for all the students and staff involved in the murals.
“Thank you for something warm,” Turner said. “Because the color brightens our day.”
