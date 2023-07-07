Support Local Journalism


MERIDIAN — Patients receiving chemotherapy at St. Luke’s Meridian Cancer Institute used to look out their windows and see gray cinderblock walls. Now, their window views have changed, thanks to Owyhee High School art students.

A mural hangs on a wall outside as Wendy Turner receives chemotherapy treatment at St. Luke’s Meridian Cancer Institute on Friday.

Last week, nine murals were hung outside of patients’ windows. Patients receive chemo in a daylight basement, which gets lots of light, but the nine windows there don’t have much of a view. The murals give patients like Wendy Turner, who has been undergoing chemotherapy since August, the chance to talk about art instead of cancer.

A mural brightens an otherwise drab wall outside a window at St. Luke’s Meridian Cancer Institute on Friday.

