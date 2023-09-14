NAMPA — Skyview had this game circled on their calendar.
In last year’s matchup with Emmett, the Hawks lost 34-24 on the road, but were disappointed in how much more physical the Huskies were than them.
They made sure this year they were prepared.
Not only did they defeat Emmett (3-1) Thursday night, they did so in dominating fashion, winning 35-7. It was never a close contest as the Hawks put the game to bed in the first half. Skyview outgained Emmett 239-69 in the half, averaging 7.5 yards per play.
“Emmett prides themselves on being the toughest team, the most physical team,” Skyview head coach Dave Robinson said. “So we accepted that challenge. We wanted to be the most physical team on the field. We’ve been working on this for a year.”
The Huskies entered the game 3-0 and ranked fourth in 4A, but had yet to face a side as motivated as Skyview (3-2) to play them.
For senior quarterback Cache Beus, it’s his first season with the Hawks after transferring into the program, but learned quickly how important this game was.
“This being my first year, right away I learned this was the game circled,” Beus said. “We’ve been planning for this one all year so we’ve been ready.”
He played a big role in the Hawks’ win, totaling 285 yards and three touchdowns. His 107 yards rushing led the team.
The physical domination showed on both the field and in the box score. Skyview held Emmett to 136 yards on 2.9 yards per play. Even when the Huskies fell behind by multiple scores in the first half and needed to move the ball through the air, the Hawks’ pass defense remained tough and held them to 26 passing yards on the night.
From the opening drive, the Hawks were dominant.
After a return on the opening kickoff set them up near midfield, they went on a 6-play, 56-yard scoring drive, taking a 7-0 lead. Junior running back Henry Downey punched it in front one yard out. They made it look easy and it was clear their offensive line would have their way moving forward.
The dominance never slowed down in the first half. They failed to score on only one of their five first half drives. Everything seemed to work for the Hawks. They had two big passing plays that helped build their 28-0 lead at the half.
Facing 4th-and-14 from Emmett’s 30-yard line, Beus found senior wide receiver Ayden Martinez over the middle, who not only got enough yards for a first down, but kept on running to the end zone for a touchdown. It became a 14-0 lead with just over five minutes left in the first quarter.
Their other big passing play came midway through the second quarter. On their own side of the field, Beus hoisted up a throw down the left sideline, into the arms of senior wide receiver Mason Krahn for a 71-yard touchdown grab to make it 21-0. There were two defenders around Krahn, but he was able to shake them both.
And to make things better for them, and worse for Emmett, they got the ball back at midfield on the ensuing kickoff and scored again on another short run by Downey. Beus and Krahn connected for another touchdown in the second half from 18 yards out.
For the game, the Hawks had 359 yards of total offense.
It’s the second straight week Skyview have recorded a big win, following up last week’s 45-0 victory over Vallivue.
“Hopefully we can keep going and get a third one,” Beus said.